2023 Breeders' Futurity Stakes Preview

The road to both the Breeders’ Cup and the Kentucky Derby visits Keeneland Race Course on Saturday, October 7, for the $600,000 Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity (G1). The early-October feature, at 1 1/16 miles on dirt, drew nine of the most promising two-year-old colts and geldings in the country. In addition to the rich purse and Grade 1 black type, there is even more at stake: the winner earns an automatic bid to the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, and the top five finishers earn 10-5-3-2-1 points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby.

Two of the last three Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winners, Forte (2022) and Essential Quality (2020), won the Breeders’ Futurity on the way to their championships. Other winners of this Keeneland feature who have gone on to win at the Breeders’ Cup include Classic Empire (2016), Boston Harbor (1996), and Tasso (1985).

2023 Breeders' Futurity Stakes Information

Race Date: Saturday, October 7

Track: Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky

Post Time: 5:14 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time

Distance: one and one-sixteenth miles on the dirt

Age/Sex: two-year-olds

Breeders' Futurity Stakes Draw and Odds

These are the nine entrants for the 2023 Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity, including post positions, trainers, jockeys, and morning-line odds.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey ML 1 The Wine Steward Mike Maker Luis Saez +800 2 Timberlake Brad Cox Florent Geroux +350 3 Awesome Road Brad Cox Flavien Prat +300 4 Baytown Chatterbox Paul McEntee Jane Elliott +5000 5 West Saratoga Larry Demeritte Gerardo Corrales +2000 6 Generous Tipper Ken McPeek Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr. +1500 7 Just Steel D. Wayne Lukas Joel Rosario +1200 View Full Table

Breeders' Futurity Stakes Prep Race Results

The only race with more than one last-out runner coming to the Breeders’ Futurity is the Hopeful, Saratoga’s top-level feature on closing weekend for open juveniles. Timberlake, the favorite in that race, tracked near a sharp pace and chased on for second behind long-shot winner Nutella Fella. Just Steel and Baytown Chatterbox will attempt to bounce back from off-the-board finishes in the Hopeful

The only other horse coming out of a graded race is West Saratoga, who rallied to win the Iroquois (G3) at Churchill Downs on September 16. The one other horse to come out of stakes company also won last out; rail-drawn The Wine Steward overcame a rough start to win the Funny Cide against New York-breds in fast fashion on August 27.

The other four entrants come out of maiden special weight wins. Northern Flame, the only horse to have tried this current distance, wired a 1 1/16-mile maiden race at Churchill Downs on September 15. Locked graduated second-out at a mile at Saratoga on September 1, Generous Tipper won third-out at a mile at Ellis on August 28, and Awesome Road won his six-furlong debut at the Pea Patch on August 27.

Breeders' Futurity Stakes Contenders

These are the nine entrants for the race, organized by post position.

The Wine Steward: This son of Vino Rosso gets a class test, but has shown the quality to suggest this is a logical move. He has won all three of his races in stalk-and-pounce fashion, with ascending speed figures, despite running into trouble last out in the Funny Cide. Those were New York-breds, and he faces open company for this, but he is fast enough, and his pedigree suggests that the shift to two turns should suit him nicely. The biggest question is the rail, especially since this is his biggest field yet, but the price should be square. Timberlake: He was the beaten favorite in the Hopeful last out, though he kept on with interest despite being so close to a very sharp pace. His pedigree suggests that the stretch-out should be no problem. There is no shortage of other pace signed on for this race, which may be a problem. Blinkers-off could help keep him off the pace, though he has to prove that, unlike in his blinker-free debut, he can make a run when he isn’t on or near the lead early. If he can, he fits, but the price may be on the short side. Awesome Road: The least-experienced horse in the field, he comes into this field after just one start, a six-furlong maiden score at Ellis. After showing so much speed in that race, he should be on or near the field in this longer race as well. That could spell trouble since there are several other speed horses in this field. On the other hand, trainer Brad Cox does excel with first-time routers, and Awesome Road has an impeccable pedigree for this 1 1/16-mile distance and beyond. Baytown Chatterbox: He got very sharp midsummer, with a third-out maiden in a dirt mile at Horseshoe Indianapolis (his first two-turn try) and then a 60-1 shock win in the Ellis Park Juvenile. However, he came up flat in the Hopeful next out. He needs a significant step forward from any of his previous starts to make an impact here. He has some upside, as his pedigree is strong for more distance on dirt: he is by Street Sense out of a First Samurai daughter of Orate, a full sister to Pulpit. And, he passed horses well in that stakes win at Ellis. But, he needs to improve significantly from a speed-figure perspective. West Saratoga: This improving gray colt has raced six times, been in the exacta five times, and won his last two starts. He has shown nice versatility in those two wins, too: he wired a two-turn mile at Ellis two back, and then rallied into a crackling early pace in the Iroquois over the one-turn mile at Churchill Downs last out. He does need a step forward in terms of speed figures. However, between his pace-versatility, his distance pedigree, and his improving form, all the tools are there, and the price will be nice. Generous Tipper: Though he has yet to face winners, all three of his starts have come over two-turn trips, suggesting that trainer Ken McPeek is building a bottom with him. It is a concern that his impressive maiden win came wire-to-wire, since there is no shortage of speed in this race. But, since he rallied for second two back, it is fair to say he can pass horses as well—especially since the only horse who beat him in that start, West Saratoga, came back to take the Iroquois. He could find the exotics at a price. Just Steel: This D. Wayne Lukas charge is bred for the stretch out to 1 1/16 miles and beyond, and has every right to relish this first route try. However, he has shown sprint speed, and his one win in four starts had him disputing a moderate pace for the distance. In a two-turn race with plenty of speed, that stands to work against him. Northern Flame: The only horse in the field who has tried the Breeders’ Futurity distance, he won wire to wire at Churchill Downs in that attempt. However, the early pace will be even faster this time around, leading to a more challenging assignment. Furthermore, his previous two races at Ellis left him well behind the likes of Timberlake, West Saratoga, and Generous Tipper. Sometimes, his trainer, Ken McPeek, can pull rabbits out of hats in juvenile races this time of year, but on pace and form, that bit of magic is more likely to come from stablemate Generous Tipper. Locked: The morning-line favorite comes into the Breeders’ Futurity out of a maiden victory at Saratoga, something he accomplished in fast fashion over the two-turn mile on September 1. This son of Gun Runner is bred to stretch out to at least this 1 1/16-mile distance, and has a good chance to go beyond it. And, even though he attended a slow pace last out, his debut suggests he is not wedded to the lead: that day, he started slowly and rallied into modest fractions to finish third in a six-furlong sprint, a race too short for him anyway. The price will be short, but he has shown the ability to contend.

Breeders' Futurity Stakes FAQ

Q: When and where is the Breeders' Futurity Stakes?

A: The race happens Saturday, October 7 at 5:14 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky. The race is carded as the ninth of 11 on Saturday’s card, and is one of five graded stakes on the card.

Q: Which trainer has the most wins in the Breeders' Futurity Stakes?

A: The leading trainer in the Breeders’ Futurity is D. Wayne Lukas. His six winners include Dance Floor (1991), Mountain Cat (1992), Honour and Glory (1995), Boston Harbor (1996), Cat Thief (1998), and Consolidator (2004). Lukas will try to extend his record this year with Just Steel.

Q: Who is the favorite for the Breeders' Futurity Stakes?

A: Locked, coming into the race off of a 7 ¼-length maiden win at Saratoga, is the 7-5 morning-line favorite for the Breeders’ Futurity. As he lacks experience against winners, though, be ready to watch for action on more experienced runners, most notably Hopeful (G1) second-place finisher Timberlake (7-2) or even Funny Cide and Bashford Manor winner The Wine Steward (8-1).

Q: Who is the best Breeders' Futurity Stakes jockey?

A: Jockey Don Brumfield won the Breeders’ Futurity a record five times between 1969 and 1979. Among riders with a call in the 2023 edition, no one has won it more than once. Those riders with a single win include Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr. (Generous Tipper), Jose Ortiz (Locked), Julien Leparoux (Northern Flame), and Luis Saez (The Wine Steward).

Q: Who won the Breeders' Futurity Stakes in 2022?

A: Forte won the 2022 Breeders’ Futurity for trainer Todd Pletcher and rider Irad Ortiz, Jr. Pletcher returns to the fray with Locked, though Jose Ortiz takes the mount. Irad Ortiz, Jr. does not have a ride for the Breeders’ Futurity.

