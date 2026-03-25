2 MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Yankees at Giants in the Season Opener

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which bets stand out today as the New York Yankees take on the San Francisco Giants at 8:05 p.m. ET Wednesday night?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Yankees vs Giants Picks and Best Bets

Max Fried and Logan Webb are tonight's expected starters, and I'm backing them to control the early innings.

First 5 Innings Total Runs Under Mar 26 12:05am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Fried's first campaign in the Bronx went extremely well as he recorded a 3.60 SIERA, 23.6% K rate and 11.3% swinging-strike rate while throwing a career-high 195.1 innings. He was especially lights out away from home as he pitched to a 3.25 xFIP in the split. He should be able to thrive versus a Giants offense that ended 2025 ranked 21st in wOBA.

As for Webb, just like Fried, he's been one of baseball's better arms for a while now. He took it to another level last season, upping his strikeout rate to a career-best 26.2% en route to a sparkling 3.14 SIERA. Webb has a tough matchup against the Yankees' offense, but he's always been good at suppressing dingers, permitting only 0.61 per nine innings in 2025.

Oracle Park can help our cause, too, as it has been the third-best park for pitchers across the last three years, according to Statcast Park Factors.

Webb isn't quite as good against lefty bats, leading me to this Jazz Chisholm prop.

To Record A Hit To Record A Hit Jazz Chisholm -150 View more odds in Sportsbook

In 2025, Webb had a .332 wOBA and 24.3% K rate versus lefties. Those are strong numbers, but they're not as lethal as his output against righties (.274 wOBA and 28.0% strikeout rate).

Chisholm was dang good in his first full season with New York last campaign, popping 31 homers and mashing his way to a .349 wOBA. He's at his best against RHPs, posting a .360 wOBA and 49.5% fly-ball rate in the split.

Likely to hit sixth in the lineup, Chisholm to record a hit is my favorite prop bet tonight.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.