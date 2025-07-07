2 Best WNBA First Basket Props for Monday 7/7/25

Over a 40-minute WNBA game, a lot can happen, but the action gets underway right at the opening tip-off.

And, although the first basket of the game is a small piece to the puzzle of the eventual winner, we can dig into usage and tip-off trends to examine the WNBA first basket markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA First Basket Picks and Props for Tonight

The Dream and the Valkyries have been good early-scoring teams, but the tip-off favors Brittney Griner, per my historical ELO data, tonight.

Although the Dream could get Rhyne Howard back (Howard practiced Sunday), Gray still should get shots up early and often even with Howard back in the lineup.

Golden State is a tough team on the interior, allowing a league-low 27.9 points in the paint per game.

Conversely, they let up a league-high number of three-point attempts per game.

The perimeter-friendly matchup points to Gray and Howard (also +500) to having an easier time getting up shots, and Atlanta should see the first possession.

With a lot of injuries in this game and a real coin-flip jumpball situation, per my simulations, I'd rather look to a team first basket scorer for the nightcap tonight.

In Dallas' last game (also against the Mercury), it was JJ Quinerly who scored first for Dallas and who took the first shot.

In all, Quinerly led the Wings with four first-quarter shot attempts, including two three-point attempts, last game.

On the season, Quinerly's first-quarter shot attempts per minute (0.38) are on par with Paige Bueckers' 0.39, too.

Phoenix is second-best at defending the paint (by points per game) and are around the league-average in three-point attempts per game allowed, as well.

