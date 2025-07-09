2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Wings at Sky on Wednesday 7/9/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Dallas Wings and Chicago Sky?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Wings at Sky

Before diving into our favorite picks, we have some injury news we need to address. For the Wings, they will be without two of their top three scorers in Arike Ogunbowale (16.8 PPG) and DiJonai Carrington (11.8 PPG). Chicago is still without Kamilla Cardoso, who was participating in the 2025 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup with Brazil.

Dallas is 1-1 over its last two while the Sky is 1-3 over the last four. Even with a pair of significant injuries, the Wings are an intriguing underdog pick on the road.

Starting with Dallas' defense, Chicago leans on attacking the rim with the fourth-fewest three-point shots compared to the fifth-most points in the paint per game. The Wings have a solid interior defense by giving up the fifth-fewest points in the paint per contest.

Dallas brings a similar offense with the sixth-most points in the paint per game. The Sky have a decent interior by ceding the sixth-fewest points in the paint per contest. However, giving up free throws could be an issue, as Chicago allows the fourth-most free throw attempts per game while the Wings take the fifth-most shots from the charity stripe per game.

Ultimately, I have more trust in Dallas' ability to score with the seventh-best rating compared to the Sky carrying the third-worst rating.

If I'm backing the Wings to pull off the upset, this goes hand-in-hand with backing their star player. Paige Bueckers leads the team with 18.2 PPG and has the shortest odds to win WNBA Rookie of the Year (-1500).

Bueckers has reached at least 20 points in five of the last seven games, giving her an average of 19.1 PPG during the span. She only totals 1.1 made triples per game on the season -- which helps her attack Chicago's meh interior defense.

Plus, Bueckers leads Dallas with 4.3 free throw attempts per game, and that's up to 5.7 free throw shots per contest over her last three games. That's another plus with the Sky giving up plenty of shots from the free throw line.

Ogunbowale has been out the last two games, which would suggest increased usage for Bueckers. However, she's totaled only 11.0 shots per game over the last two compared to 14.3 on the season. That usage should increase tonight, in line with RotoWire projecting 18.7 shots per game for Bueckers.

With Bueckers regularly reaching 20 points over the last seven games, give me over 18.5 points for Wednesday.

