2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Wings at Sky on Thursday 5/29/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Dallas Wings and Chicago Sky?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Wings at Sky

A meeting between the Wings and Sky feature two of the WNBA's worst, but the matchup won't be without star power. For Dallas, Paige Bueckers is averaging 14.6 points per game (PPG) and 6.4 assists per game (APG) and has the shortest odds to win WNBA Rookie of the Year (-700). After leading the league with 13.1 rebounds per game (RPG) in 2024, Angel Reese touts a league-high 14.0 RPG through four games.

Focusing on Reese, she's reaching 15 rebounds in two of four outings. RotoWire is projecting 14.6 rebounds for Reese, and the Wings being tied for the second-fewest defensive rebounds per game is likely playing a part.

Reese currently sports the highest offensive rebounding percentage (18.3%) among players with at least 15 minutes per game. For comparison, the second-highest mark in this split is held by Aaliyah Edwards at 12.5%. Reese also led the WNBA in this category a season ago with a 14.4% offensive rebounding rate.

Simply hitting her average of 14.0 RPG would deliver over 13.5 boards tonight. Considering her favorable matchup on the offensive glass, look for Reese to feast in the rebounding category yet again.

After totaling at least 21.0 PPG in the 2023 and 2024 season, Arike Ogunbowale is off to a slow start with only 13.8 PPG while shooting an alarming 30.0% from the field. Making only 25.0% of three-point attempts compared to her career average of 34.8% has been part of the issue. Ogunbowale comes off a promising appearance with 19 points while making three of eight triples (37.5%).

The four-time All-Star leads Dallas by launching 7.2 three-point shots per contest. She took at least 7.9 three-point attempts in the previous three seasons while shooting over 34.0% from beyond the arc in each campaign. The 25.0% mark from deep is bound to come up for the veteran guard.

Chicago is a promising matchup, for it allows the most three-point shots per game early in the season. Plus, opponents are shooting a blistering 45.1% from three against the Sky. This matchup is as good as it gets for Ogunbowale to keep up her efficient three-point shooting.

In fact, she's reached at least three made triples in two of the last three. Give me Ogunbowale to keep excelling from deep by making three shots from beyond the arc.

