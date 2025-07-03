2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Storm at Dream on Thursday 7/3/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Seattle Storm and Atlanta Dream?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Storm at Dream

Seattle's 10-7 record does not give them enough credit. A tough early schedule has allowed them to earn big wins over the Minnesota Lynx, New York Liberty, and Phoenix Mercury (twice) -- three of the other four W teams that have 10-plus wins.

As a result of the brutal early matchups, 8 of the next 11 games for Seattle will come against clubs that are currently under .500. Tonight is not one of those games. Instead, the Storm will take on the Dream (11-6), opening up another interesting battle-test opportunity.

I like the Storm's chances to prevail.

Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins, and Gabby Williams were all recently named to the 2025 WNBA All-Star team without much help from the fan vote. Ezi Magbegor is third in the league in blocks per game while Erica Wheeler has emerged from the Indiana Fever ashes to piece together a really solid 2025 campaign, shooting threes at a 40.6% clip.

The Dream have lost two of their last three games and could be without Rhyne Howard, who is listed as a game-time decision. But even if Howard is in, I see a path to victory for the Storm.

Seattle scores 45.6% of their points (tied for fourth-most) in the paint and averages the second-most points per possession in the paint. Brittney Griner isn't the same rim protector as years past, averaging a career-low 1.3 blocks and 1.1 offensive boards. Atlanta surrenders the fourth-most paint points per possession and allows opponents to shoot at a middle-of-the-road 40.2% clip in said area. That's not a horrible mark, but it's not necessarily what you'd expect from one of the top teams in the league.

Although both sides have been afforded three full days of rest heading into tonight's contest, I'm willing to bet that could mean more for the veterans Diggins and Ogwumike, both of whom have had resurgent seasons but looked tired their last time out, contributing to the team's season-worst 27.0% FG% on Sunday.

Regression candidate Gabby Williams is another reason why I like the Storm to take tonight's contest.

Williams' defense alone makes her a force. She averages a league-best 2.6 steals per game and is swiping an average of 3.6 steals across her last eight contests.

There was once a time when the offense was there, too. Through the first nine games of the season, Williams held a 48.9% three-point percentage and an astonishing 62.1% effective field goal percentage (eFG%). She's since gone 21.6% from distance and hit a low on Sunday, putting up just two points on 1 for 11 shooting.

But for the season, Williams is still averaging 13.4 points per game and has climbed over 12.5 points in 8 of 17 games, missing by the hook thrice. It doesn't hurt that she averages the sixth-most minutes per game in the league.

Even an average night from the field should push Williams over this number.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token for any wager on any WNBA game(s) taking place on July 3rd! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.