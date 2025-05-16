2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Sky at Fever on Saturday 5/17/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for Saturday's season-opening matchup between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Sky at Fever

After appearing in its first playoffs since 2016 a season ago, Indiana is looking to take the next step. While Caitlin Clark was on the receiving end of criticism for turnover and efficiency issues, but she still appeared on the All-WNBA team and led the league with 8.4 assists per game (APG). Clark also improved as the 2024 season went on, and the Fever added DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, and Sophie Cunningham in the offseason.

Chicago is on the opposite side of Indiana, firmly sitting in a rebuild mode. Compared to the Fever's -8000 odds to make the WNBA playoffs, the Sky are viewed as 50/50 with -110 odds. This team should be anchored by Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso in the frontcourt as both appeared on the WNBA All-Rookie squad in 2024.

Both teams finished in the bottom five of defensive rating last season. Indiana was third in the league with 85.0 points per game (PPG), which could only improve with a more efficient Clark along with new additions. The Fever's offense could be the worry to pushing this to the over, but we still have an angle for the under.

First off, Indiana's defense is tracking to improve in 2025. While the Fever gave up the second-most three-point shots per game last season, the Sky logged the fewest three-point shots per game (3.1 less than the second-fewest), and I'm not sure if this will change much considering Chicago's frontcourt.

On the other side of the ball, the Sky ceded the fourth-fewest three-point shots per contest, helping limit Indiana's looks from deep. Chicago will likely look to slow this game down, and Reese led the league with 13.1 rebounds per game (RPG) in 2024. There's a decent shot the Sky can control the possession battle, helping further slow the game's pace.

While Reese and Cardoso could flourish on the boards, their defense hasn't been great. Cardoso logged 1.4 blocks per game last season, but her defensive rating was still 104.6. Reese also posted a 99.0 defensive rating.

This opens up interior scoring for the Fever. Aliyah Boston totaled 14.0 PPG while taking 77.1% of her shots within 10 feet of the rim. Howard and Bonner joining the fold should take some of Boston's opportunities, but she should still be involved in plenty of pick and rolls.

After touting a 19.9% usage rate last season, Boston's role isn't going to disappear. Considering the Sky's vulnerable interior defense, give me over 12.5 points.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games?

