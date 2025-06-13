2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Saturday 6/14/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for today's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props Today

Sparks at Lynx

The Minnesota Lynx suffered their first loss of the season earlier this week, dropping a 10-point road date with the Storm to fall to 9-1.

Even so, Minnesota still boasts the W's second-best net rating, having outscored their opponents by 10.9 points per 100 possessions. Over their nine wins, five have come by at least 11 points.

They've been even better since Kayla McBride made her season debut. The Lynx have a +13.1 net rating with McBride on the floor and have three double-digit wins in six games with her active.

LA, meanwhile, has yet to beat a team with a winning record, with their four wins coming against Golden State, Chicago, Dallas, and Vegas sans A'ja Wilson. Though they've kept things tight with Phoenix and Atlanta, the Sparks have already lost to the Lynx by 14 points at home.

They suffered a 15-point loss to the Aces when Wilson was active earlier in the year, so I'm not especially scared off by their palatable -0.3 net rating given the strength of schedule.

That's especially true given how Minnesota beat them last month. The Lynx pummeled LA inside, outscoring them 38-28 in the paint. For a Minnesota side that typically lives around the arc (league-best 40.4% 3P% since McBride returned), that interior edge gives them multiple avenues to shred a Sparks defense permitting the fourth-most points per game.

Coming off their first loss of the season, look for the Lynx to bounce back in a big way and cover as 10.5-point favorites against the Sparks.

Storm at Valkyries

The Storm just handed Minnesota their first loss of the season, and they've now won consecutive games by double-digits. That explains a 9.5-point spread in Saturday's road tilt with Golden State.

I'm a believer in this Seattle roster, but 9.5 is a hefty margin to cover on the road, especially when the opposing venue leads the WNBA in average attendance.

The Valkyries have given the fan base something to cheer for. They're 4-5 to open the year, thanks in no small part to their stellar at-rim defense. To this point, Golden State ranks allowed the second-fewest points in the paint. They've permitted a league-low 12.4 restricted area field goal attempts per game -- nearly 2.0 fewer than the next-closest team.

That could come in handy against a Seattle side which ranks second in the WNBA in paint scoring and hoists the second-fewest three-point attempts per game. Seattle's gone just 1-2 when failing to score at least 35 points in the paint -- a total the Valkyries have let up just three times all season.

Beyond their quirky play style, Golden State is just playing good basketball right now. After dismantling the Aces over the weekend, the Valkyries squeaked out an overtime victory against LA earlier this week. If we exclude their franchise debut, Golden State has a respectable -1.1 net rating despite three of their last eight games coming against the Liberty or Lynx.

At home -- where Golden State has the WNBA's fourth-best defensive rating -- against a Seattle side ranked ninth in road scoring, I like the Valkyries to at least keep the final margin within single-digits.

