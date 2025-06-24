2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Fever at Storm on Tuesday 6/24/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Indiana Fever and Seattle Storm?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Fever at Storm

Can Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever right the ship in a tough matchup against the Seattle Storm tonight?

Clark returned from a quad injury on June 14th and celebrated by pouring in 32 points, 9 assists, and 8 rebounds in a big win over the New York Liberty. Indiana has since dropped two straight winnable games -- in no small part thanks to Clark's shooting struggles. She's gone an eye-popping 1 for 17 from downtown and added in 14 turnovers across her last two. The regression candidate is bound to find a groove, and Indiana's moneyline might be a worthy bet at +140 odds.

The Storm are a tough team to crack. They've won six of their last seven contests, including gritty wins over the Liberty and Minnesota Lynx. However, they've been unsustainably in the pocket, hitting threes at a 43.3% and 47.8% clip in two of their last three. Indiana's breakneck pace could stir Seattle's rhythm.

Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard offer Indiana a paint presence, which could exploit one of the Storm's top weaknesses. The Fever lead the WNBA in points in the paint per possession (0.498) while the Storm are coughing up 0.450 points per possession (fifth-most) in this split.

We've seen games this season where Indiana's offense looks a mile ahead of the pack. They're due for one of those tonight, and I think there is a bit of value backing them outright at +140.

It's a wonder the Storm surrender the fifth-most points per possession in the paint considering they hold teams to the third-fewest shot attempts per possession. It helps that they force the second-most turnovers.

Indiana will have great opportunities inside; they just need to get the ball to Aliyah Boston before the possession is over.

Boston was terrific against A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. She posted 26 points on 12 for 19 shooting and corralled 10 rebounds.

On the season, she's netting 22.9 combined points and rebounds (PR) per game, but it's a different, better story when Clark's around.

In eight games alongside Clark, Boston is averaging 27.6 PR. She went for at least 29 PR in five of those eight contests. I don't think the market is considering her season-long stats when Clark is in the fold. Plus, the Fever would be right to prioritize Boston on the offensive end in this one. Not only has she gone a tremendous 19 for 30 from the field across her last two, but Indiana's offense will be in trouble if they spend too much time dilly-dallying on the perimeter tonight, and I think they know that.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.