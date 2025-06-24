2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Dream at Wings on Tuesday 6/24/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Atlanta Dream and Dallas Wings?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Dream at Wings

The Dream (10-4) are on track to have the best season-over-season improvement in the WNBA.

Atlanta enters the night with a +9.3 net rating, making them one of just three teams (New York Liberty, Minnesota Lynx) to tout a +6.5 net rating or better.

They rank first in offensive rating and are getting a career year from Allisha Gray, who is averaging 20.1 points per game on absurd efficiency (49.2% FG% and 45.1% 3P%). Gray's 59.3% eFG% is the best among WNBA guards who shoot more than five shots a night. This well-rounded bunch features another scoring guard in Rhyne Howard, bigs Brionna Jones and Britney Griner, and viable bench options. Collectively, they tout the lowest turnover rate in the WNBA.

With Atlanta heading into a matchup against the down-on-their-luck Dallas Wings (3-12), I like the Dream to win decisively tonight.

Dallas is getting everything they could ask from rookie Paige Bueckers. She leads the team in points (18.2), assists (5.9), and stocks (steals plus blocks; 2.9) per game. Past Bueckers, it's been mostly trying times for the Wings, who sport a -5.5 net rating.

There are 20 guards across the W who have played at least eight games and garner a 20.0% usage rate or higher. Among these guards, Arike Ogunbowale and Dijonai Carrington rank 16th and 19th, respectively, in eFG%. Carrington (ribs) is doubtful for tonight. The frontcourt is a mess, too. NaLyssa Smith has had a hard time earning solid minutes while Maddy Siegrist (knee) and Teaira McCowan (EuroBasket participant) are both currently away from the team. This game has blowout potential.

Brionna Jones has found her home in Atlanta, and she can feast in tonight's matchup.

On the season, Jones is averaging 21.2 combined points and rebounds (PR) per game. She's gone over 19.5 PR in 8 out of 14 games.

Dallas plays at the fourth-fastest pace in the league. Notably, Jones is netting a hefty 24.3 PR against top-seven pace clubs. She went for at least 24 PR in six out of eight games in this split, including an 11-point, 15-rebound night versus Dallas.

The Wings' frontcourt looked weak entering the season, and it's been further ravaged -- at the very least from a depth perspective -- by the absences of Siegrist and McCowan. Given the matchup, I'll back Brionna Jones to Record a Double-Double at +350 odds.

Jones has recorded a double-double in half of her games this season (50.0%) as well as six of eight games (75.0%) against top-seven pace teams. These +350 odds imply only a 22.2% probability.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

