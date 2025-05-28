Cubs vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 28

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Chicago Cubs are up against the Colorado Rockies.

Cubs vs Rockies Game Info

Chicago Cubs (34-21) vs. Colorado Rockies (9-46)

Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Wednesday, May 28, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and COLR

Cubs vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-350) | COL: (+280)

CHC: (-350) | COL: (+280) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-142) | COL: +1.5 (+118)

CHC: -1.5 (-142) | COL: +1.5 (+118) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Cubs vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 4-2, 3.42 ERA vs Tanner Gordon (Rockies) - 1-1, 4.38 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Matthew Boyd (4-2) to the mound, while Tanner Gordon (1-1) will answer the bell for the Rockies. Boyd's team is 4-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Boyd's team has a record of 5-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Gordon has started just one game with a set spread, which the Rockies covered. The Rockies were the underdog on the moneyline for one Gordon start this season -- they won.

Cubs vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (68.9%)

Cubs vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cubs vs. Rockies reveal Chicago as the favorite (-350) and Colorado as the underdog (+280) on the road.

Cubs vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the spread (+118 to cover), and Chicago is -142 to cover the runline.

Cubs vs Rockies Over/Under

The Cubs-Rockies game on May 28 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at -100.

Cubs vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 33 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (72.7%) in those games.

Chicago has played as a favorite of -350 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in 33 of their 53 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs have an against the spread mark of 28-25-0 in 53 games with a line this season.

The Rockies are 8-43 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 15.7% of those games).

Colorado has gone 1-3 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +280 or longer (25%).

The Rockies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 21 times this season for a 21-31-2 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have a 19-35-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 35.2% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago OPS (.922) this season. He has a .285 batting average, an on-base percentage of .390, and a slugging percentage of .533.

He is 30th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Tucker hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .368 with two home runs, eight walks and six RBIs.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is batting .274 with 13 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .553 with an on-base percentage of .303.

His batting average is 49th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 122nd, and his slugging percentage ninth.

Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in total hits (56) this season, and 31 of those have gone for extra bases.

Suzuki heads into this matchup with eight games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 outings he is batting .385 with six doubles, three home runs, six walks and 13 RBIs.

Nico Hoerner is batting .292 with a .338 OBP and 24 RBI for Chicago this season.

Hoerner has safely hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with three doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has accumulated a slugging percentage of .447, a team-best for the Rockies. He's batting .276 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He is 44th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Jordan Beck leads his team with 43 hits and a .330 OBP. He has a batting average of .269 while slugging .519.

Including all qualifying players, he is 60th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Brenton Doyle has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks while batting .214.

Ryan McMahon has seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and 32 walks while batting .207.

Cubs vs Rockies Head to Head

5/27/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265) 5/26/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290) 9/15/2024: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/14/2024: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/13/2024: 9-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/3/2024: 9-8 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

9-8 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/2/2024: 12-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

12-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/1/2024: 5-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

5-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/24/2023: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/23/2023: 6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

