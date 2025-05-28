Yankees vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 28
Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.
The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels.
Yankees vs Angels Game Info
- New York Yankees (34-20) vs. Los Angeles Angels (25-29)
- Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025
- Time: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: FDSW and YES
Yankees vs Angels Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: NYY: (-162) | LAA: (+136)
- Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-102) | LAA: +1.5 (-118)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Yankees vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt (Yankees) - 1-2, 4.58 ERA vs Yusei Kikuchi (Angels) - 1-4, 3.17 ERA
The probable starters are Clarke Schmidt (1-2) for the Yankees and Yusei Kikuchi (1-4) for the Angels. Schmidt's team is 2-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Schmidt's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-3. The Angels have gone 6-5-0 against the spread when Kikuchi starts. The Angels are 3-5 in Kikuchi's eight starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Yankees vs Angels Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Yankees win (62.2%)
Yankees vs Angels Moneyline
- Los Angeles is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -162 favorite on the road.
Yankees vs Angels Spread
- The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Angels. The Yankees are -102 to cover the spread, while the Angels are -118.
Yankees vs Angels Over/Under
- A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Yankees-Angels on May 28, with the over at -122 and the under at -100.
Yankees vs Angels Betting Trends
- The Yankees have been victorious in 32, or 68.1%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season New York has come away with a win 16 times in 22 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 22 of 53 chances this season.
- The Yankees have posted a record of 26-27-0 against the spread this season.
- The Angels have won 20 of the 43 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (46.5%).
- Los Angeles is 8-10 (winning 44.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.
- The Angels have had an over/under set by bookmakers 54 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 29 of those games (29-24-1).
- The Angels have a 25-29-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.3% of the time).
Yankees Player Leaders
- Aaron Judge leads New York with 81 hits and an OBP of .488, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .746. He's batting .395.
- He ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.
- Judge has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with a double, two home runs, four walks and three RBIs.
- Paul Goldschmidt is batting .343 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks, while slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .399.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him fourth, his on-base percentage seventh, and his slugging percentage 32nd.
- Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with a double, a triple, two walks and two RBIs.
- Cody Bellinger has 48 hits this season and has a slash line of .262/.330/.464.
- Anthony Volpe has six home runs, 32 RBI and a batting average of .245 this season.
- Volpe enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and six RBIs.
Angels Player Leaders
- Taylor Ward is hitting .222 with 11 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .502 with an on-base percentage of .270.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 142nd, his on-base percentage ranks 157th, and he is 28th in slugging.
- Nolan Schanuel has a .375 OBP while slugging .391. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .279.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 37th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging percentage.
- Zach Neto has 10 doubles, nine home runs and seven walks while batting .282.
- Logan O'Hoppe's 44 hits pace his team.
Yankees vs Angels Head to Head
- 5/27/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 5/26/2025: 5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)
- 8/8/2024: 9-4 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 8/7/2024: 8-2 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)
- 8/7/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)
- 5/30/2024: 8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 5/29/2024: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 5/28/2024: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 7/19/2023: 7-3 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 7/18/2023: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
