Yankees vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 28

The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels.

Yankees vs Angels Game Info

New York Yankees (34-20) vs. Los Angeles Angels (25-29)

Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Wednesday, May 28, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and YES

Yankees vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-162) | LAA: (+136)

NYY: (-162) | LAA: (+136) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-102) | LAA: +1.5 (-118)

NYY: -1.5 (-102) | LAA: +1.5 (-118) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Yankees vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt (Yankees) - 1-2, 4.58 ERA vs Yusei Kikuchi (Angels) - 1-4, 3.17 ERA

The probable starters are Clarke Schmidt (1-2) for the Yankees and Yusei Kikuchi (1-4) for the Angels. Schmidt's team is 2-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Schmidt's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-3. The Angels have gone 6-5-0 against the spread when Kikuchi starts. The Angels are 3-5 in Kikuchi's eight starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (62.2%)

Yankees vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -162 favorite on the road.

Yankees vs Angels Spread

The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Angels. The Yankees are -102 to cover the spread, while the Angels are -118.

Yankees vs Angels Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Yankees-Angels on May 28, with the over at -122 and the under at -100.

Yankees vs Angels Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 32, or 68.1%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season New York has come away with a win 16 times in 22 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 22 of 53 chances this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 26-27-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels have won 20 of the 43 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (46.5%).

Los Angeles is 8-10 (winning 44.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The Angels have had an over/under set by bookmakers 54 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 29 of those games (29-24-1).

The Angels have a 25-29-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.3% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 81 hits and an OBP of .488, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .746. He's batting .395.

He ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Judge has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with a double, two home runs, four walks and three RBIs.

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .343 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks, while slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .399.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him fourth, his on-base percentage seventh, and his slugging percentage 32nd.

Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with a double, a triple, two walks and two RBIs.

Cody Bellinger has 48 hits this season and has a slash line of .262/.330/.464.

Anthony Volpe has six home runs, 32 RBI and a batting average of .245 this season.

Volpe enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and six RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward is hitting .222 with 11 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .502 with an on-base percentage of .270.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 142nd, his on-base percentage ranks 157th, and he is 28th in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel has a .375 OBP while slugging .391. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .279.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 37th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto has 10 doubles, nine home runs and seven walks while batting .282.

Logan O'Hoppe's 44 hits pace his team.

Yankees vs Angels Head to Head

5/27/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/26/2025: 5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/8/2024: 9-4 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

9-4 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/7/2024: 8-2 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

8-2 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/7/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 5/30/2024: 8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/29/2024: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/28/2024: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/19/2023: 7-3 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-3 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/18/2023: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

