Reds vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 28

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals.

Reds vs Royals Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (28-28) vs. Kansas City Royals (29-27)

Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Coverage: FDSKC and FDSOH

Reds vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-118) | KC: (-100)

CIN: (-118) | KC: (-100) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+134) | KC: +1.5 (-162)

CIN: -1.5 (+134) | KC: +1.5 (-162) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Reds vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene (Reds) - 4-2, 2.54 ERA vs Noah Cameron (Royals) - 1-1, 0.93 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Hunter Greene (4-2) to the mound, while Noah Cameron (1-1) will get the nod for the Royals. Greene and his team have a record of 3-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Greene's team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Royals are 2-1-0 against the spread when Cameron starts. The Royals were the moneyline underdog for two Cameron starts this season -- they split the games.

Reds vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (58.5%)

Reds vs Royals Moneyline

The Reds vs Royals moneyline has Cincinnati as a -118 favorite, while Kansas City is a -100 underdog at home.

Reds vs Royals Spread

The Royals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Reds. The Royals are -162 to cover the spread, and the Reds are +134.

Reds vs Royals Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Reds-Royals on May 28, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Reds vs Royals Betting Trends

The Reds have been favorites in 22 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (54.5%) in those contests.

This season Cincinnati has been victorious 10 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 23 of their 54 opportunities.

The Reds have posted a record of 29-25-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals have compiled a 16-17 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.5% of those games).

Kansas City has a 9-15 record (winning only 37.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.

The Royals have combined with opponents to go over the total 20 times this season for a 20-35-1 record against the over/under.

The Royals have put together a 30-26-0 record ATS this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati with 56 hits, batting .256 this season with 19 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .331 and a slugging percentage of .443.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 84th, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 64th in slugging.

De La Cruz has hit safely in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with three home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

TJ Friedl leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.413) thanks to 15 extra-base hits. He's batting .299 with an on-base percentage of .381.

He ranks 14th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 88th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Friedl brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Austin Hays has 36 hits this season and has a slash line of .308/.346/.564.

Gavin Lux has 48 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .383.

Lux heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated a team-high slugging percentage (.477) and paces the Royals in hits (63). He's batting .289 and with an on-base percentage of .351.

He ranks 25th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the majors.

Maikel Garcia's .371 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .308 while slugging .465.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .255 with six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 12 walks.

Jonathan India is hitting .232 with 10 doubles, a home run and 24 walks.

Reds vs Royals Head to Head

5/27/2025: 7-2 CIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-2 CIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/26/2025: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/18/2024: 8-1 KC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-1 KC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/17/2024: 13-1 KC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

13-1 KC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/16/2024: 7-1 KC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-1 KC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/14/2023: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/13/2023: 5-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/12/2023: 5-4 CIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

