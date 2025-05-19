2025 NHL Playoffs Conference Finals: Free Printable Bracket and Betting Odds

The Conference Finals of the 2025 NHL Playoffs have been set, which means we can now look ahead at the next matchups.

Who do you think has what it takes to win it all? Check out our printable bracket and game schedule to follow along all postseason.

2025 NHL Playoffs Printable Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

2025 NHL Playoffs Matchups

These are the matchups for the Conference Finals of the NHL Playoffs:

Eastern Conference

Western Conference

When Do the NHL Conference Finals Start?

The Conference Finals of the 2025 NHL Playoffs is set to begin on Tuesday, May 20th.

Both will be a best-of-seven series, played in a 2-2-1-1-1 format.

NHL Conference Finals Winner Odds

Here are the current odds for each team to win their series via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricane vs. Panthers

CAR/FLA Series Winner CAR/FLA Series Winner Carolina Hurricanes +104 Florida Panthers -125 View more odds in Sportsbook

Stars vs. Oilers

DAL/EDM Series Winner DAL/EDM Series Winner Dallas Stars -102 Edmonton Oilers -118 View more odds in Sportsbook

Check out our coverage of the NHL Playoffs at FanDuel Research.

