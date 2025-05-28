Mariners vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 28

Odds updated as of 4:14 a.m.

The Seattle Mariners will face the Washington Nationals in MLB action on Wednesday.

Mariners vs Nationals Game Info

Seattle Mariners (30-23) vs. Washington Nationals (24-30)

Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Wednesday, May 28, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and MASN2

Mariners vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-210) | WSH: (+176)

SEA: (-210) | WSH: (+176) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (-105) | WSH: +1.5 (-114)

SEA: -1.5 (-105) | WSH: +1.5 (-114) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Mariners vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 0-1, 12.27 ERA vs Trevor Williams (Nationals) - 2-5, 6.39 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (0-1) to the mound, while Trevor Williams (2-5) will take the ball for the Nationals. Kirby and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Kirby's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Nationals have gone 6-4-0 against the spread when Williams starts. The Nationals have a 4-6 record in Williams' 10 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (62.1%)

Mariners vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is a +176 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -210 favorite at home.

Mariners vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at the Mariners, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are -105 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are -114.

Mariners vs Nationals Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Mariners-Nationals game on May 28, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Mariners vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in 18, or 56.2%, of the 32 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Seattle has been victorious two times in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -210 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 28 of their 52 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 52 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 26-26-0 against the spread.

The Nationals have won 51.2% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (21-20).

Washington has played as a moneyline underdog of +176 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.

The Nationals have played in 52 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-26-1).

The Nationals have a 28-24-0 record ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 50 hits, which is best among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .258 with 29 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .372 and a slugging percentage of .603.

He is 80th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Raleigh will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with three home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez has hit 10 homers this season while driving in 32 runs. He's batting .244 this season and slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .318.

His batting average ranks 106th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 103rd, and his slugging percentage 73rd.

Rodriguez heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .348 with a double, two home runs, a walk and seven RBIs.

Jorge Polanco is batting .282 with a .557 slugging percentage and 30 RBI this year.

J.P. Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .384 this season while batting .261 with 34 walks and 25 runs scored.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has accumulated an on-base percentage of .376, a slugging percentage of .551, and has 58 hits, all club-highs for the Nationals (while batting .283).

He is 31st in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Wood hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

C.J. Abrams is batting .287 with 10 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .518 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 27th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia has 10 doubles, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .233.

Nathaniel Lowe has nine doubles, eight home runs and 19 walks while hitting .224.

Mariners vs Nationals Head to Head

5/27/2025: 9-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

9-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/26/2024: 9-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/25/2024: 3-1 WSH (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-1 WSH (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/24/2024: 6-1 WSH (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-1 WSH (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/28/2023: 4-1 WSH (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-1 WSH (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 6/27/2023: 7-4 WSH (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

7-4 WSH (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 6/26/2023: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 8/24/2022: 3-1 WSH (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

3-1 WSH (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 8/23/2022: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 7/13/2022: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

