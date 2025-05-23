3 Best 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year Bets: Should We Back Ashton Jeanty?

The NFL is slowly gearing up for the 2025 regular season as OTAs begin end of May, and the regular season schedule has already been unveiled. With that said, various NFL award odds could shift as roles become more clear in offseason camps.

The Rookie of the Year usually draws interest on both sides of the ball. As usual, we have a quarterback selected No. 1 overall expected to compete for Offensive Rookie of the Year along with several running backs in one of the most loaded classes in years.

Who is drawing interest as promising bets to win Offensive Rookie of the Year?

2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year Betting Odds

Ashton Jeanty has had plenty of hype around his NFL potential since his absurd 2024 campaign with the second-most rushing yards in a single season (2,601 rushing yards). He shined as a workhorse back, giving him a clear potential role for the next level. Considering the usage ahead, it's no surprise Jeanty is the favorite (+250).

Of course, some quarterbacks are in the running, too, including the No. 1 pick Cameron Ward (+380). Tyler Shough (+1200) is another signal-caller drawing attention after Derek Carr announced his retirement.

While the wide receiver class was viewed as a weak one, wideout Tetairoa McMillan is +1000 to win the award while Travis Hunter (+900) is viewed as a serious contender, as well.

Best OROY Bets for 2025

Ashton Jeanty was the sixth overall pick as a running back for a reason. It rarely happens as he became the highest selected tailback since Saquon Barkley was selected second overall in 2018. That puts Jeanty in elite company, and the hype is warranted.

In order to reach 2,739 scrimmage yards in 2024, Jeanty required a massive workload. After logging 397 touches while staying healthy, the workhorse upside is as clear as day. Plus, he possesses elite talent with a bowling ball-like frame at 5'8 1/2", 211 pounds paired with absurd contact balance and exceptional speed.

Even better, Jeanty ended up in a spot where he should see a ton of work from day one. The Las Vegas Raiders had the third-lowest rush-play rate while totaling the lowest yards per carry in 2024. This a franchise that must find its way on the ground, which started with finding a clear RB1.

Jeanty has been advertised as a potential superstar running back, and he ended up in an ideal spot for a huge workload from his first snap. While +250 for a futures line isn't the most exciting, I believe anything +200 or higher is worth a take for Jeanty simply from a workload perspective.

A running back hasn't won Offensive Rookie of the Year since Barkley in 2018. The upcoming season probably brings the best chance in years for this streak being snapped as the Rookie of the Year contenders extend beyond just Jeanty.

R.J. Harvey was selected 60th overall in the second round by the Denver Broncos. Similar to the Raiders, the Broncos are a team looking to reinvent their rushing attack, for they totaled the 13th-fewest rushing yards per game. The backfield was a revolving door between Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Audric Estime. With Williams out of the picture, Harvey has a real chance to put up impressive numbers.

He totaled over 1,400 rushing yards in back-to-back seasons at UCF. Harvey has everything you want an all-around back with good vision, an explosive lower body (38-inch vertical jump), good speed with a 4.4-second 40-yard dash, and excellent contact balance. There's a legitimate angle where Harvey takes over this backfield, and at +2000, this feels like good value.

The Dallas Cowboys made some interesting moves on offense during the offseason. Running the rock was a clear problem in 2024, totaling the third-fewest yards per rushing attempt and seventh-lowest rush-play rate. Dallas looked to address the issue by hiring coach Brian Schottenheimer and offensive coordinator Klayton Adams -- who helped engineer the Arizona Cardinals' rushing attack.

Yet, the Cowboys didn't do much to address the running back room by signing Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, who have both declined of recent. Rookie Jaydon Blue could be the only high upside option in this backfield. One could argue he ended up in one of the best spots among rookie tailbacks, too, as he will play alongside a promising passing attack with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens.

Furthermore, Dallas has former first-round tackle Tyler Guyton entering his second season, Tyler Smith has quietly become one of the better guards in the NFC, and first-round rookie Tyler Booker was perhaps the best run blocker of the 2025 class. This O-line has legit upside. If you're looking for a longshot, Blue is an intriguing option with his impressive athleticism (4.38 40-yard dash).

Which futures stand out to you this offseason? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.