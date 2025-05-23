2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Wings at Dream on Saturday 5/24/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Dallas Wings and Atlanta Dream?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Wings at Dreams

The new-look Wings are slowly starting to put the pieces together. On Wednesday, that meant staying within four against the Minnesota Lynx in a game where they were 11.5-point underdogs.

Can Dallas finally get in the win column on Saturday? With +194 moneyline odds available, that's a bet I'm willing to make.

The opposing Atlanta Dream have gone 1-2 to start the season. Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray, Brionna Jones, and Brittney Griner make up a strong offensive core, but they have the worst defensive rating among teams who have played three games. Atlanta is letting opponents shoot 47.8% from the field (second-highest) and 41.4% from three (third-highest). Two of their games came against the Indiana Fever, which helps explain some of the hot shooting they've been on the other end of, but the Dream are nonetheless a penetrable defense. Notably, they are forcing the fewest turnovers per game.

Dallas could use a matchup like this one after playing two of their three games against Minnesota, a team that has the second-shortest WNBA Championship odds.

Turnovers (14.7 per game; fourth-most) have been an issue, as has poor shooting, namely from All-Star Arike Ogunbowale (30.4% FG% and 25.0% 3P%). Arike did put up 21 points her last time out and should enjoy what will be her easiest matchup of the season thus far. We also just saw Arike, Paige Bueckers, and DiJonai Carrington combine for seven steals against a second-ranked Minnesota offense. The Wings continue to make steps in the right direction, and I think it will result in a dub in what will be their most evenly matched game so far in 2025.

Dallas (78.7) and Atlanta (85.7) are each averaging more points through three games than their implied team totals for Saturday. That's especially notable for Dallas, as their top players are due for positive shooting regression.

Ogunbowale's 2025 numbers (30.4% FG% and 25.0% 3P%) are way down from last season (38.3% FG% and 34.6 3P%) and the rookie Bueckers will likely end up with higher shooting clips (37.1% FG% and 33.3% 3P%) as the season goes on.

The Dream, meanwhile, don't have to look too far for offensive contributors, as their top-four players are each averaging 14.7 points or more.

With that, we can look for this game to reach over 168.5 points.

Atlanta is coughing up 88.3 points per game (third-most) -- even more than the Wings (87.7) -- and shoot the second-most threes per game, creating an ideal scoring environment on both sides of the court.

You can parlay Dallas' ML and Over 168.5 points at +450 odds.

From the opening tip to unbelievable buzzer beaters, you can watch it all with WNBA League Pass on us! FanDuel customers who bet $1 will get a one-month trial of WNBA League Pass. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.