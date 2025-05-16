2 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Maple Leafs vs. Panthers in Game 6 of the Playoffs

Even with the Stanley Cup Playoffs now underway, we still have plenty of betting options for the NHL.

On top of your typical moneylines and totals, we can also dabble in the player prop market for things such as shots and goal-scorers.

Which bets stand out across today's playoff action?

Let's dig in and lay out the best bets based on FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds.

Today's Best Stanley Cup Playoff Bets

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers

Hear me out. The Toronto Maple Leafs aren’t nearly as bad as they showed in Game 5. Granted, none of their more recent performances have inspired a ton of confidence, but this is still a team that won a competitive Atlantic Division. While another premature postseason exit may be on tap, the Leafs aren’t going down without a fight.

There are a couple of indicators pointing toward renewed success from the Leafs on Friday night. First, their offense has kicked into high gear. Toronto has eclipsed 10 high-danger chances in two of its last three. However, that increase in production has come without the corresponding increase in scoring. Naturally, we’re anticipating a more robust offensive performance in Game 5.

Secondly, the Maple Leafs have improved their defensive zone coverage in every game this series. They held the Florida Panthers to nine high-danger chances last time out. Despite the improved defensive zone play, Florida has seen a surge in scoring. Collectively, the Panthers are scoring on 13.1% of their shots over the last three. That imbalance points toward inevitable regression from Florida.

Undoubtedly, the Panthers have had the Leafs’ number all series. Still, Toronto’s efforts have been better than the results imply. It remains to be seen whether they can salvage this series, but we like their chances of keeping things close. There is an edge in backing the Maple Leafs on the puck line.

Auston Matthews never seems to figure things out in the postseason. The Leafs’ chances depend on their top line maximizing production, and while that includes Matthews, his output correlates with Mitch Marner’s success.

Matthews and Marner are the Leafs’ one-two punch, and both have maintained their elite analytics play throughout the playoffs. They are tied for the team lead in high-danger chances, ranking second and third, respectively, in scoring opportunities. While Matthews is operating slightly ahead of his expected goals-for percentage, Marner comes in below his expected value. On that basis, we’re targeting Marner’s props in tonight’s pivotal contest.

The Leafs' winger plays across all strengths, but his best work typically comes in the attacking zone. Marner starts 55.1% of his shifts in the opposing end, generating 12.1 scoring and 6.6 high-danger chances per game. Moreover, he has been called upon more frequently to lead the Leafs’ attack. Game 5’s blowout notwithstanding, Marner has played north of 22 minutes in every game this series. Altogether, he’s averaging 23 minutes per game, with most of his time being spent in the Panthers’ end.

After being held pointless in two straight, Marner is due for a swing in output. His recent cold stretch has created an imbalance between expected and actual output, implying that Marner is a candidate for positive regression. He will be called upon frequently, and we expect Marner to deliver.

There may be an edge in backing Matthews as an any time goal scorer, but the more significant edge lies in backing Marner to record two or more points in Game 6.

