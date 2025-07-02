Tigers vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 2

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The Detroit Tigers versus the Washington Nationals is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game.

Tigers vs Nationals Game Info

Detroit Tigers (54-32) vs. Washington Nationals (35-50)

Date: Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Wednesday, July 2, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN2 and FDSDET

Tigers vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-154) | WSH: (+130)

DET: (-154) | WSH: (+130) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+105) | WSH: +1.5 (-126)

DET: -1.5 (+105) | WSH: +1.5 (-126) Total: 9 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Tigers vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 5-9, 4.80 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 3-8, 3.09 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Jack Flaherty (5-9) against the Nationals and MacKenzie Gore (3-8). Flaherty and his team have a record of 5-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Flaherty's team has won 40% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-6). The Nationals are 9-8-0 ATS in Gore's 17 starts that had a set spread. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in nine of Gore's starts this season, and they went 4-5 in those matchups.

Tigers vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (51.1%)

Tigers vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Nationals, Detroit is the favorite at -154, and Washington is +130 playing at home.

Tigers vs Nationals Spread

The Tigers are at the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+105 to cover) on the runline. Washington is -126 to cover.

Tigers vs Nationals Over/Under

Tigers versus Nationals, on July 2, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with 35 wins in the 52 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Detroit has won 23 of 31 games when listed as at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 39 of their 81 opportunities.

The Tigers are 45-36-0 against the spread in their 81 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have won 31 of the 64 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (48.4%).

Washington has gone 17-20 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer (45.9%).

The Nationals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 81 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 42 of those games (42-38-1).

The Nationals have gone 43-38-0 against the spread this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene leads Detroit with 97 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .555. He's batting .298 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is seventh in slugging.

Greene hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with four home runs and eight RBIs.

Gleyber Torres has 74 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .386. He's batting .280 and slugging .432.

He ranks 38th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging in MLB.

Spencer Torkelson has 67 hits this season and has a slash line of .233/.334/.483.

Torkelson has picked up a hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .400 with a double, two home runs, a walk and two RBIs.

Zach McKinstry has five home runs, 25 RBI and a batting average of .293 this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has racked up a team-high OBP (.384) and slugging percentage (.547), and paces the Nationals in hits (90, while batting .281).

Including all qualifying players in MLB, he ranks 37th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Wood enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with seven walks and two RBIs.

C.J. Abrams is hitting .288 with 18 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .497 with an on-base percentage of .358.

His batting average is 29th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 38th, and he is 24th in slugging.

Luis Garcia is hitting .266 with 19 doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe is hitting .230 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 30 walks.

Tigers vs Nationals Head to Head

7/2/2025: 11-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

11-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/13/2024: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/12/2024: 7-5 WSH (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-5 WSH (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/11/2024: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/21/2023: 6-4 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-4 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/20/2023: 5-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/19/2023: 8-6 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!