2 Best Bets to Win the 2025 WNBA Championship

The Indiana Fever took home the Commissioner's Cup trophy last night, and we're just a few weeks away from the WNBA All-Star break, making now a good time to check in on the playoff landscape.

The New York Liberty -- last year's champ -- is favored to defend the title, but they are currently one of five teams that have 10-plus wins to their name. In fact, we've got two groups with superior records than New York.

With that, let's dive into FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA Championship odds and check out where we can find value.

WNBA Championship Odds for 2025

Team WNBA Championship Odds New York Liberty +140 Minnesota Lynx +250 Indiana Fever +500 Phoenix Mercury +750 Las Vegas Aces +1500 Atlanta Dream +2200 Seattle Storm +2600 View Full Table ChevronDown

Here are the 2025 WNBA Championship odds, via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Let's take a look at key regular-season trends of the last 10 teams to win the WNBA championship:

9 of 10 winners held a top-2 net rating -- seven of those nine teams ranked first

8 of 10 winners held a top-3 effective field goal percentage (eFG%)

10 of 10 winners held a top-3 assist-to-turnover ratio (AST/TO)

5 of the last 6 winners led the league in offensive rating

It's evident how chalky the WNBA playoffs can be, although the ever-changing league has created room for surprise. Which bets stand out?

Best Bets to Win the 2025 WNBA Championship

The Minnesota Lynx are my pick to win the WNBA championship in 2025, and I believe there is value to be had with these +250 odds.

Minnesota touts a league-best 14-2 record, and one of those losses came when MVP favorite Napheesa Collier was sidelined. They check every box statistically speaking, including WNBA-best marks in all of offensive rating, defensive rating, net rating, AST/TO ratio, and eFG%. Considering how correlative top regular-season stats are with winning the title, I think the Lynx should currently be favored over the Liberty in this market.

Last season, the Liberty beat the Lynx in the final game of the championship series. That hotly contested overtime battle saw calls that didn't go Minnesota's way, but the experience should prepare them to run it back. That Liberty group has since lost Kayla Thornton to the expansion draft and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton to a season-ending knee injury, though they did replace Courtney Vandersloot with Natasha Cloud. New York is a weaker group than last year, albeit still strong. Plus, the Lynx are primed to secure home-court advantage this go around.

Minnesota's depth is evidenced by their ability to go 14-2 despite missing Collier for three games and Kayla McBride for four games this season. Head coach Cheryl Reeve has been at the helm of four championship teams, Collier is the best player in the W right now, and the supporting cast has churned out the best three-point percentage in the league. I think the WNBA Finals will return to the Twin Cities this season.

As noted above, 9 of the last 10 teams to win the WNBA championship entered the postseason with a top-2 net rating, and all but two of those nine ranked first. It's rare we see anything other than chalk take hold, although the Chicago Sky broke some trends in 2021 when they won the Finals despite sporting middling ranks, including a +1.5 net rating (sixth).

If you're interested in making a dart throw at long shot odds, let me introduce you to the Seattle Storm.

The Storm are one of five teams who have made it to 10 wins this season, and they've done so despite a brutal early schedule. They've drawn 13 games against teams with a .500 record or better and just four games against the five teams below .500. Said schedule has left us with a battle-tested group, as the Storm have wins over the Liberty, Lynx (with Collier and McBride), and Mercury (twice).

Eight of the Storm's next 11 contests will come against clubs currently below .500, meaning now could be a good time to buy into what the Storm are selling.

Tough schedule notwithstanding, Seattle owns a +3.5 net rating (sixth-best), 51.4 eFG% (fourth), and a 1.64 AST/TO ratio (second). I'll emphasize that 14 straight WNBA champions entered the postseason with a top-3 assist-to-turnover ratio.

The veteran core of Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins, and Gabby Williams were all recently named to the 2025 WNBA All-Star team without much help from the fan vote. Could they be due to add more pieces before the trade deadline?

As it stands, Seattle will likely be favored to win at least 8 of its next 11 contests heading into August. A tip-top record could urge the front office to make an acquisition at the deadline, and Seattle certainly has the assets to make such a move. The Storm own three first-round picks for the 2026 WNBA Draft -- their own, the Las Vegas Aces', and the Los Angeles Sparks'. Currently, the pick via Los Angeles -- a team that has gone 13-44 and counting across the last two seasons -- has the most favorable chance to win the draft lottery.

Between the soft upcoming schedule and the potential for a big trade, it would not be surprising to see Seattle's championship odds shorten as we approach August. Plus, buying into the core of Ogwumike, Diggins, and Williams isn't a bad deal even if the Storm don't make any big moves the rest of the way.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.