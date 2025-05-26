2 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Hurricanes vs. Panthers in Game 4

Even with the Stanley Cup Playoffs now underway, we still have plenty of betting options for the NHL.

On top of your typical moneylines and totals, we can also dabble in the player prop market for things such as shots and goal-scorers.

Which bets stand out across today's playoff action?

Let's dig in and lay out the best bets based on FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best Stanley Cup Playoff Bets

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers

Moneyline Florida Panthers May 27 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

It’s time to call it: the Carolina Hurricanes are on the gurney and about to code. The Hurricanes have been no match for the Florida Panthers. The defending champs are beating the Canes in every facet of the game, and that’s unlikely to change in Game 4.

Florida has leveled up its offensive play and is showing no signs of slowing down in this Eastern Conference Final. Through three games, the Panthers have out-scored the Hurricanes 16-4, with 12 of those goals coming at five-on-five.

While they put up respectable production metrics on the road, the Panthers saw a massive leap in scoring opportunities at home. In Game 3, the Atlantic Division representatives put up 28 scoring and 12 high-danger chances, out-chancing the Hurricanes in both regards. Predictably, that correlates with a 61.8% expected goals-for rating, their best mark since the second round.

At the same time, the Canes have seen a decline in their production metrics. Carolina attempted just six quality chances in Game 2, following that up with eight in its first road game. Consequently, it’s increasingly improbable that the Hurricanes snap out of their recent scoring funk.

At the current price, there’s still value in backing the Panthers in Monday’s potential series-ending game. Florida’s offense has been no match for the Hurricanes, who can’t gain any traction in the attacking zone. The Panthers’ chances of winning are greater than the betting line implies.

Sam Bennett Total Points Carolina Hurricanes May 27 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Florida knows what it takes to win. Looking to punch their ticket to their third straight Stanley Cup Final, the Panthers have trotted out four productive lines, who are all capable of adding to the scoresheet. While most of their forwards are matching, if not exceeding, expected benchmarks, Sam Bennett sits as an outlier looking to maintain his recent scoring boon.

As is the case with most of the Panthers' forwards, Bennett has a robust analytics profile. The former fourth-overall selection is averaging 10.0 scoring and 3.9 high-danger chances through 15 playoff games. While he was snakebitten through the second round, Bennett has seen a sharp increase in scoring in the Eastern Conference Final. He’s up to four points over his last three games, but his metrics point toward sustained output.

Despite the recent scoring spike, Bennett ranks as one of the few Panthers skaters sitting below his expected goals-for rating. Heading into tonight’s clash, Bennett is skating around with an actual goals-for mark of 59.3%, more than two points below his expected rating of 61.9%. Naturally, we’re anticipating ongoing growth heading into Game 4.

Bennett and the Panthers are scoring at will versus the Canes, and their metrics point toward sustained success on Monday night. While he is a chalky bet, there’s still value in backing Bennett to record at least a point in tonight’s Eastern Conference battle.

You can also check out our latest 2025 NHL Playoffs printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NHL betting picks stand out to you for today's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NHL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!