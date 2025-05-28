3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 5/28/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Ivan Herrera has gone 28-for-78 (.359) at the plate with six doubles, five home runs, and 25 RBIs through 23 games this season.

The red-hot Cardinal has logged at least one hit in 13 out of 16 games since returning from the IL on May 9th. He's recorded at least two bases in more games (12) than not (11) in 2025, but his odds to do so tonight come at +165.

That's something I'm happy to take advantage of since a matchup against Cade Povich is set for Wednesday.

To Record 2+ Total Bases Ivan Herrera +165

Povich enters with a 4.86 ERA, 5.83 xERA, and 4.05 SIERA. The southpaw has coughed up a .464 SLG and 1.69 home runs per nine innings to righties all while striking them out at just an 18.3% rate.

The right-handed Herrera, meanwhile, is scorching lefties to the tune of a .400 BA, .560 ISO, .960 SLG, 282 wRC+, and 40.9% fly-ball rate. He's hit four home runs in 25 at-bats against this handedness.

You can get Ivan Herrera to Hit a Home Run at +800, too. Considering all the factors at play -- including the righty-friendly Camden Yards -- Herrera's home run prop seems to come at a value.

To Hit A Home Run Ivan Herrera +800

When it comes to the Chicago Cubs' offense, it's not a question of if but rather who we should target in the batter props market.

The Cubs have logged a league-leading 320 RBIs this season -- significantly more than the next-best team (Los Angeles Dodgers; 298) and nearly two times more than the Pittsburgh Pirates (168).

It's taken Seiya Suzuki just 51 games to knock in an MLB-leading 50 RBIs this year, and he's my pick out of Chicago for tonight.

To Record An RBI Seiya Suzuki +125

Tanner Gordon will get the ball for the opposing Colorado Rockies. Through two starts this year, he's let up 14 hits, 9 runs, and 6 earned runs in 12 2/3 innings.

The 27-year-old has pitched just north of 46 frames in his MLB career and has coughed up a .388 BA, .714 SLG, and 3.00 home runs per nine innings to righties in that span.

Suzuki is more lethal against lefties but still flashes decent numbers in same-handed matchups (.247 ISO, 40.2% fly-ball rate) and has the benefit of hitting in the third spot, right before Kyle Tucker.

Our MLB projections forecast him to tally 0.78 RBIs today -- the third-most on tonight's main slate.

We're just days away from June, and Aaron Judge maintains a preposterous, league-best .395 batting average through 205 at-bats.

The runaway favorite for the AL MVP award has added in 18 home runs (third-most) and 47 RBIs (fourth-most) this season, too. A friendly matchup opposite Yusei Kikuchi has left Judge with short +190 home runs odds for Wednesday, but there might be more value to be had with his RBI prop.

To Record An RBI Aaron Judge +100

Southpaws have had a nightmarish existence against Judge this year. He's belting lefties to the tune of a .444 BA, .667 ISO, 1.111 SLG, and 348 wRC+. The aforementioned Suzuki is producing the league's second-highest ISO against lefties (.458), but even his numbers are a far cry from Judge's.

The left-handed Kikuchi has turned in solid performances on a 3.17 ERA this season, but his 4.59 xERA looms. Worse, the fly-ball pitcher has surrendered 1.35 home runs per nine innings and a 42.8% FB% to righties.

Due to the unforeseen Paul Goldschmidt (.343 BA) renaissance, Judge has mostly been batting third instead of second for the New York Yankees as of late, which puts him in an even stronger position to knock in a run.

