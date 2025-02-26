2 Best NHL Any Time Goal Scorer Prop Bets for Wednesday 2/26/25

One of the most exciting ways to bet the NHL is through anytime goal-scoring props.

The league's top stars can light the lamp over 50 times a year, and some are even favored in the market throughout the season. Other players score a handful of times, making a nightly tally more of a longshot proposition.

Using our NHL projections as a guide, who are the best players to bet for a goal when perusing the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook?

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. Line combos and starting goalies come from DailyFaceoff.com. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

Today's Best NHL Any Time Goal Scorer Bets

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Nikolaj Ehlers +260 View more odds in Sportsbook

According to our NHL projections, Nikolaj Ehlers is being forecasted for 0.47 goals, which is the third-best overall mark on tonight's three-game slate. If accurate, that implied roughly +167 odds, suggesting he might be one of the better values in this market on Wednesday.

The Winnipeg Jets are on the road against the Ottawa Senators, who are a solid defensive team pretty much across the board but rank only 19th in penalty kill percentage (77.8%). This conveniently coincides with the Jets owning the league's best power-play percentage (32.5%), so we should like Ehlers' chances of capitalizing on his opportunities with the first power-play unit.

While Ehlers' season-long time on ice per game (15.48) doesn't leap off the page, he's been incredibly efficient with his playing time, averaging 9.37 shots on goal and 1.08 expected goals per 60, which are both the second-best marks on Winnipeg.

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Kevin Fiala +180 View more odds in Sportsbook

This isn't the easiest matchup for the Los Angeles Kings to find the back of the net against a Vancouver Canucks team that's seventh in expected goals allowed per 60 (2.62), but the Kings are -180 moneyline favorites and sport the night's highest implied team total (3.13).

The good news for L.A. is that Vancouver isn't elite in high danger chances allowed per 60 (10.92), ranking 12th in the metric, and tonight's projected starting goalie, Kevin Lankinen, has just 3.5 goals saved above expected this season.

Our model projects Kevin Fiala for the night's second-best median goals projection (0.50), which implies closer to +154 odds of scoring. This opens up potential value to back a player who leads the Kings in shots on goal per 60 (9.6) and has not only scored a goal in each of the last two games since the break but has seven goals across six games in February.

