2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Thunder vs. Nuggets in Game 3 of the Playoffs

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of the Western Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Thunder at Nuggets Game 3 Betting Picks

Following a shocking Game 1 loss as a 10.5-point favorite, the Thunder elected to not become the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics -- instead, Oklahoma City emphatically answered doubts by defeating Denver 149-106 in Game 2.

As the score suggests, pretty much everything was working in OKC's favor in Game 2. One major difference was the Thunder totaling 52 points in the paint to the Nuggets' 28. However, I'm not sure if this is sustainable. While Oklahoma City gave up the fewest points in the paint per game and the third-lowest shot distribution around the rim (per Dunks & Threes) during the regular season, this also goes right against Denver's strength of the most points in the paint and highest shot distribution around the rim from the regular season. Plus, the Thunder also had the 5th-lowest shot distribution around the rim during the regular season while the Nuggets gave up the 13th-lowest mark.

Ultimately, I wouldn't expect another blowout win led by dominating the interior. However, I am buying into OKC making 16 of 36 threes (44.4%) in the win. The Thunder finished the regular season in the top 10 of three-point makes and shots per contest while hitting 37.0% of triples (eighth-highest). Meanwhile, Denver finished 20th and 19th, respectively, in three-point makes and attempts allowed per contest.

High volume for these offenses should be a theme due to the pace of play. Each team was in the top eight for the quickest paces in the regular season, and Oklahoma City leads in playoff teams for the quickest pace. The Nuggets were also an efficient three-point shooting team in the regular season at 37.6% (fourth-highest), and the volume has increased to 34.5 three-point attempts per game through two games of this series (29.0 in the previous series).

The two combined for 240 and 255 points in the first two matchups. With the Thunder forcing quick-paced games thus far, the over remains a promising trend to jump on.

An increase in three-point volume is one reason the Nuggets should help contribute to the over. During the playoffs, Nikola Jokic has kept up his excellent three-point efficiency from the regular season (2.0 made and 4.7 attempted threes per game). In fact, his efficiency has only improved, going from 41.7% to 43.9% during the postseason.

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes Nikola Jokic -130 View more odds in Sportsbook

Denver's superstar center has continued to average 2.0 made three-pointers per game in the playoffs, as well. He's reached two made threes in the first two games versus the Thunder and has now reached this mark in six of nine playoff appearances.

Even Jokic's three-point volume has slightly increased to 5.0 shots per game early in this series. Frankly, I'm still susceptible about Chet Holmgren ability to handle Jokic's physicality. Jokic should still have scoring success throughout this series, and dipping into his threes goes right along with the Nuggets' increased three-point volume.

