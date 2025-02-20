2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Suns at Spurs

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Phoenix Suns face the San Antonio Spurs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Suns at Spurs Betting Picks

The Spurs took a huge hit today as news broke that Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) will miss the rest of the season. The Spurs just got aggressive at the trade deadline too, acquiring De'Aaron Fox.

Competing for the playoffs will now probably have to wait until next season. The Suns benefit from facing San Antonio in its first game since the season-ending injury was announced.

Of course, Wemby was the overwhelming favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year, which Jaren Jackson Jr. (-125) and Evan Mobley (-110) are now the favorites in FanDuel's NBA award odds. Wembanyama has been an elite rim protector with 3.8 blocks per game. When he's been off the court, opponents take 33.3% of shots at the rim (28.8% when on court) and shoot 63.4% at the rim (61.9% when on court).

This should help the Suns' offense, which averages the second-fewest points in the paint per game. According to Dunks & Threes, the Spurs also give up the seventh-highest shot distribution around the rim. San Antonio surrenders the 11th-most three-point attempts and 7th-most three-point makes per contest, too. That goes right along with Phoenix's strength of making the 7th-most threes and shooting the 13th-most three-pointers per game while shooting 37.5% from deep (7th-highest).

The Suns already have the eighth-highest effective field goal percentage (eFG%) too. With Wembanyama now out of the lineup, look for Phoenix to turn in a big scoring day.

Our favorite game line is the Suns to go over the total. Pairing this with a scoring prop on Phoenix makes a lot of sense.

I'd like to focus on the Suns' ability to attack the rim with Wembanyama out. Plus, San Antonio allows the 10th-lowest three-point shot distribution compared to the 7th-highest distribution around the rim. So, who on Phoenix lives in the painted area?

Since being traded to Phoenix in January, Nick Richards has started 13 of 14 games while averaging 23.5 minutes per game compared to 21.0 prior to the trade. He's also averaged 8.8 PPG as a Sun while shooting 57.3% from the field.

Richards' game is pretty black and white. He plays like a traditional big, logging 8.5 rebounds per game (RPG) and 1.2 blocks per contest. This is paired with living around the rim by taking 93.4% of his shots within 10 feet of the rim and 72.4% of his attempts within 5 feet.

Charles Bassey (knee) is also injured for the Spurs, which leaves this frontcourt quite thin. At 7 foot, Richards has a size advantage against San Antonio's likely rotation of Harrison Barnes (6'8") and Jeremy Sochan (6'8"). The Suns will likely lean on the big man tonight as he's reached double-digit points in two of the last four.

