2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Spurs at Rockets

Spurs at Rockets Betting Picks

About two weeks ago, this would have been an electric nightcap to a doubleheader. However, things have quickly changed. Of course, Victor Wembanyama suffered a season-ending injury, putting San Antonio in contention for a high draft pick as it has +900 odds to select Cooper Flagg in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Spurs are 1-3 straight up and against the spread (ATS) since the All-Star break. Additionally, Houston has seen its play slide with a 4-6 record over the last 10.

Still, the Rockets are now perceived as the much better team as 9.5-point favorites for tonight's meeting. After missing the last 10 games, Fred VanVleet could miss yet another game with an ankle injury. Houston should still have more than enough firepower with a favorable matchup against this Spurs defense.

San Antonio gives up the 15th-most points in the paint per game and the 5th-highest shot distribution around the rim, per Dunks & Threes. When Wembanyama has not been on the floor, opponents are taking 34.6% of their shots at the rim (28.8% when Wemby plays) while shooting 63.2% at the rim (61.9% when Wemby plays). This category will likely keep declining as the regular season approaches its end.

The Rockets total the 11th-most points in the paint per game while carrying the 7th-highest shot distribution at the rim. The Spurs' defensive weakness plays right into what Houston wants to do. San Antonio playing at the 12th-quickest pace isn't discouraging points, either. Give me over 118.5 points for the Rockets.

Sticking with Houston attacking the painted area, let's dip into this strength by taking a points prop. Amen Thompson (13.8 PPG) has primarily been a slasher by shooting only 27.1% from three while taking 71.1% of his shots within 10 feet of the rim. This already takes advantage of San Antonio's struggles to defend the rim.

Additionally, Thompson has seen his production rise with VanVleet missing the last 10 games, averaging 14.6 PPG during the span. Plus, he's recording 38.4 minutes per game during the stretch, which is well above his season-long mark of 32.2. The bottom line: Thompson has a more prominent role right now, providing him with more scoring opportunities.

Since the All-Star break, Thompson is recording 16.0 PPG while reaching at least 17 points in two of his last three games. In line with our idea of attacking the rim, he's totaled only three three-point attempts during the span. His lane to score is pretty cut and dry -- get to the bucket.

The Spurs' wings are vulnerable on defense, too, including Devin Vassell's 118.5 defensive rating. This is a nice matchup across the board for Thompson, especially when he doesn't have to worry about Wembanyama protecting the rim. Getting this kind of scoring production from their fourth-leading scorer also pairs well with over 118.5 points for the Rockets.

