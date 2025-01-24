2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Pacers at Spurs

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out for final game of the 2025 NBA Paris Games between the Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Pacers at Spurs Betting Picks

After the Spurs took down the Pacers 140-110 in the first matchup of the NBA Paris Games, getting San Antonio at plus odds to win straight up is an intriguing as it gets. Of course, this is a homecoming for the French phenom Victor Wembanyama, and he delivered on Thursday with 30 points, 11 rebounds, and five blocks while shooting 61.9% from the floor. A little extra motivation for San Antonio's top player only adds to the promise.

It goes behind just Wembanyama playing in Paris, though. The Spurs also matchup well against the Pacers, mostly when it comes to winning the painted area.

Indiana leans on attacking the rim by averaging the 6th-most points in the paint per game paired with the 19th-highest shot distribution around the rim (via Dunks & Threes). San Antonio allows only 46.6 points in the paint per game (ninth-fewest) led by Wemby's 4.0 blocks per game and his 111.4 defensive rating.

On the other side of the court, the Spurs have great shot distributions across the board, sporting the seventh-highest mark around the rim and eighth-highest mark from three-point land. Points in the paint could prove to be particularly useful since the Pacers surrender the 5th-most points in the paint per contest while giving up the 12th-highest shot distribution around the rim.

Dominating the painted area was one of San Antonio's paths to success on Thursday, recording 66 points in the paint compared to Indiana's 54. We should also give some attention to extra possessions, for the Spurs have the 14th-highest offensive rebounding percentage compared to the Pacers' 2nd-lowest mark. San Antonio nabbed 15 offensive boards compared to Indiana's 9 in the last collision.

numberFire's NBA game projections has the Spurs winning 118.4-117.5, suggesting a 52.8% likelihood for the San Antonio moneyline. For comparison, the current +104 moneyline holds a 49.0% implied probability.

As mentioned, Wembanyama enjoyed one heck of a game in his stomping grounds. He seems to have Indiana's number early in his career, averaging 30.5 points per game (PPG), 11.5 rebounds per game (RPG), and 5.5 blocks per game while boasting a 63.2% field goal percentage (FG%) over the past two meetings.

Around the rim is where Wemby is the most impactful by a landslide. When within 10 feet of the basket, he sports a 70.2 FG% compared to his 47.7 FG% for the season. We already pointed out that the Pacers give up the fifth-most points in the paint per game, and Myles Turner has the second-worst defensive rating (114.4) in the starting lineup. This is a great matchup for Wembanyama across the board; Thursday's 30-point showing was no fluke.

Wemby logged nearly 30.0 PPG in a full month of play in December (28.5 PPG). He's more than capable of consistently hitting this numbers, as we saw with his 4 30+ point performances out of 11 games in December.

If you buy into extra motivation, that's yet another factor for Wembanyama hitting that 30-point mark. Expect another big game from the French big man in the final contest of the NBA's Paris Games. This also pairs well with the Spurs finding a way to pull off another upset win.

