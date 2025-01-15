2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Knicks at 76ers

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the New York Knicks face the Philadelphia 76ers?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Knicks at 76ers Betting Picks

If you like rosters at full strength with no injuries, Wednesday's Knicks-76ers game is not for you. Philadelphia's injury report looks like a novel. Along with a season-ending injury to standout rookie Jared McCain (knee), Joel Embiid (foot), Tyrese Maxey (hand), and Paul George (ankle) are all questionable for tonight.

As of 1 p.m. ET, we are still waiting for the Sixers' injury report. Considering all three are currently day-to-day, there's a good chance Philly returns a couple of key players. The Knicks have some of their own questions as Karl-Anthony Towns (thumb) is questionable too.

With that said, we have too many questions to take a side for the spread at this point. Jumping on the Sixers to cover +6 could bode some success ahead of injury news. If Philly is to return some players, this line should certainly swing in the home team's direction. But for now, I'll lean on a total.

numberFire's NBA game projections have the two combining for about 216 points, and DRatings has this total reaching 214.5 points. Regardless, these numbers point to under 219.5 points, and this is a number that could jump if some of these questionable players were to go.

Regardless, I'm comfortable taking under 219.5 points -- even if players like Towns, Embiid, and/or Maxey end up playing. The 76ers play at the third-slowest adjusted pace while the Knicks have the sixth-slowest tempo. Neither squad gets up many shots with New York logging the 11th-fewest field goal attempts per game compared to Philadelphia's 2nd-lowest mark.

Each team is even in the top 10 for the fewest shots allowed per contest. Both defenses are in the top 12 for the fewest fast break points allowed per game. When looking at field goal attempts in shot clock ranges, the Knicks and 76ers are within the top eight for the most shots per game with 0-4 seconds left on the shot clock and in the top four for the most field goal attempts with 4-7 seconds on the shot clock.

The tempos alone yield more than enough confidence for the under.

Josh Hart has been on some kind of tear on the boards, averaging 12.5 rebounds per game (RPG) over eight games in the new year. Towns, who averages 13.9 RPG, missed only one of those games -- in which Hart ripped down 14 boards.

If Towns is active, I'm still not too worried about Hart reaching double-digit rebounds. He's done just that in 11 of his past 12 outings, and Hart logs 16.0 rebound chances per game. For reference, Hart is around players like Jalen Johnson (10.2 RPG), Bam Adebayo (9.8 RPG), and Deandre Ayton (10.0 RPG) in this category. Nothing about Hart -- a 6-foot-4 guard -- dominating the glass is "fluky." Of course, an absence from Towns should increase Hart's chances for collecting at least 10 rebounds.

In the scoring department, New York's wing is putting up 14.3 PPG. Since November 15th, Hart has been under 10 points in 1 of 29 games.

Philadelphia is even a good matchup for Hart's scoring. He loves to attack the rim with only 3.5 three-point attempts per game while shooting 53.4% of his shots within 10 feet of the rim. When Hart gets looks close, he rarely misses by shooting 71.9%.

The 76ers allow the the 4th-highest shot distribution around the rim and the 11th-most points in the paint per game. Embiid sports a 109.5 defensive rating while George boasts a 111.3 mark. If either cannot go, this keeps adding hope for Hart to turn in another solid scoring night.

After Hart posted a double-double in six of his last eight games, getting +105 odds for this prop seems like a bargain.

