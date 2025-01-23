2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Celtics at Lakers

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Boston Celtics travel to take on the Los Angeles Lakers?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Celtics at Lakers Betting Picks

The Boston Celtics have looked human of late by going 6-4 straight up and 4-6 against the spread (ATS) over the last 10. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers are 3-1 straight up over their previous four games.

A quick look at the injury report already gives us clear value on the Lakers to cover at home. LeBron James (foot) and Anthony Davis (calf) are expected to play with probable status.

Boston isn't as fortunate as Jrue Holiday (shoulder), Jaylen Brown (ankle), Kristaps Porzingis (illness), and Al Horford (toe) are all listed as day-to-day. Brown is expected to play tonight, but Holiday, Porzingis, and Horford were all out on Wednesday, so their statuses tonight are up in the air.

Spread Betting Los Angeles Lakers Jan 24 3:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In that game on Wednesday, the Celtics squeaked by the Los Angeles Clippers with a 117-113 win as 12.5-point favorites. Boston still managed to make 19 threes on 50 attempts (38.0%), emphasizing once again you have to defend the three against this team. The Lakers do just that by surrendering the 12th-fewest three-point makes and the 11th-fewest attempts per game while giving up the 7th-lowest shot distribution from three (via Dunks & Threes).

On offense, L.A. looks to attack the rim with the 10th-most points in the paint per game and 13th-highest shot distribution around the rim. This is where the Celtics' defense has been the weakest, allowing the 15th-fewest points in the paint per contest and the 12th-lowest shot distribution around the rim.

Mainly due to Boston's questionable players, give me the Lakers to cover. Plus, Los Angeles has ideal matchups when it comes to shot distributions.

Sticking with the theme of the Lakers feasting in the paint. Rui Hachimura is a solid target for point props. He takes 49.7% of his shots within 10 feet of the basket and drains 60.1% of those attempts.

Rui Hachimura - Points Boston Celtics Jan 24 3:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

He's logging 12.2 points per game (PPG) this season along with 12.0 PPG in January. This alone provides comfort for over 10.5 points. Plus, our NBA projections have Hachimura reaching 11.8 points.

His workload has been more than enough over the previous five, with Rui reaching at least 30 minutes in four of the last five. He's also gone for 19 points in two of those games and is logging 14.0 PPG during the span. Hachimura's field goal attempts per game are up to 12.3 shots per contest over the past four compared to his season-long mark of 9.4 field goal attempts per game.

Anthony Davis also takes 59.5% of his field goal attempts within 10 feet of the rim, but his prop is much higher at 24.5 points. He's posted 22 points or fewer in four of the last seven, and our projections have him at only 21.9 points. It's more of the same on LeBron James' points prop.

Among Los Angeles' rim attackers, Hachimura's points prop is the most enticing.

