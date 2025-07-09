2 Best MLB NRFI Bets on Wednesday 7/9/25

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

Pittsburgh Pirates at Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals southpaw Kris Bubic continues to enjoy a fantastic campaign, rolling in with a 3.07 xERA, 25.6% strikeout rate, and 7.7% walk rate. He's converted a NRFI in 14 of 17 starts and shouldn't have much trouble tallying another versus a Pittsburgh Pirates team that's 25th in YRFI rate (25.8%) and is 30th in wRC+ (71) versus LHP.

Trusting fellow lefty Bailey Falter is a little trickier against the Kansas City Royals, though he's been solid for NRFIs, producing a scoreless opening frame in 12 of 18 starts. While Falter doesn't have the most exciting numbers, he sports a respectable 4.02 xERA.

The Royals have moved out of the basement in YRFI rate (30.1%) but are still in the bottom third in first-inning runs per game (0.44). They also have a mediocre .157 first-inning ISO, reducing the chance of a solo shot sinking this bet. Further helping Falter is the fact that Kansas City's active roster is 21st in wRC+ against lefties (88).

Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros

This Cleveland Guardians-Houston Astros matchup has one of the day's lower totals (7.5), and these two offenses have struggled in the first inning. Cleveland ranks 30th in YRFI rate (22.2%) while Houston is barely better at 29th (22.8%).

The Astros will start left-hander Brandon Walter, who has allowed first inning runs in one of his six starts. Walter has put up some promising numbers since getting called up, showing a 3.07 xERA, 22.8% strikeout rate, 1.4% walk rate, 51.9% ground-ball rate, and 5.6% barrel rate. Even better, his K rate jumps to 27.8% the first time through the order.

Despite strong marks in ground-ball rate and barrel rate, Walter has had some bad luck with dingers due to an abnormal 20.0% HR/FB rate. Regardless, home runs shouldn't be a worry versus a lineup that's posted a .127 ISO in the first inning.

Righty Slade Cecconi has recorded a NRFI in seven of his nine outings, and despite some concerning numbers under the hood, he has dramatically better marks the first time through the order. In that split, he's logged a 3.02 xFIP, 32.1% strikeout rate, and 7.4% walk rate. That should do nicely versus Houston.

There are a lot factors pointing to a NRFI, and the odds are closer to a toss-up, making this an appealing spot to target.

Which MLB bets stand out to you today?

