2 Best MLB NRFI Bets on Wednesday 7/2/25

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under each MLB game.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies

The second game of today's doubleheader between the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies will feature a pair of quality starters in Dylan Cease and Cristopher Sanchez, giving us a good opportunity of a NRFI.

Philadelphia's Sanchez is putting up excellent numbers the first time through the order, flashing a 2.66 xFIP, 31.9% strikeout rate, and 51.2% ground-ball rate. That's led to him logging a NRFI in 12 of 16 starts, including 10 of his last 11 outings.

The left-hander also projects to see two lefties in the first inning, and he boasts a 26.4% strikeout rate and 67.4% ground-ball rate in lefty-lefty matchups with zero home runs allowed. San Diego's lineup has been close to average in YRFI rate (29.8%), as well.

Like Sanchez, Cease has also excelled the first time through the order with a 2.45 xFIP, 35.3% K rate, and 5.9% BB rate. Although he allowed a YRFI in his last appearance, the right-hander has produced a scoreless first inning in 12 of 17 starts.

The Phillies have been a tough out to begin games, showing one of the league's higher YRFI rates (34.1%), but they're just 22nd in first-inning ISO (.145), so we don't need to worry as much about an early solo shot -- particularly considering Cease is suppressing home runs (0.99 HR/9) yet again this season.

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago Cubs

The Cleveland Guardians have been a great target for NRFIs this year, and even with Chicago Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga due for regression, we have to like Imanaga's chances of a scoreless first inning.

Imanaga owns a 2.54 ERA through nine starts, but a 4.32 xERA could be a better indication of his level thus far. Still, he's produced a NRFI in seven of those nine outings, and as a lefty, he'll benefit from the Guardians' active roster owning the sixth-worst wRC+ (80) versus LHP. Outside of Jose Ramirez, none of the first five projected Cleveland batters have imposing numbers in the split.

And as noted from the start, the Guardians typically open games quietly, ranking 29th in YRFI rate (21.7%), 30th in first-inning runs per game (0.31), 25th in first-inning wRC+ (89), and 27th in first-inning ISO (.118).

In the bottom of the inning, Tanner Bibee has a tougher matchup versus the Cubs, but he's putting up easily his best numbers the first time through the order with a 3.13 xFIP, 27.8% K rate, and 6.3% BB rate. While he's allowed a YRFI in a couple of recent starts, he's logged a scoreless inning in 11 of 16 starts. Our Jim Sannes likes the over on Bibee's strikeout prop tonight, too, citing a bump in the right-hander's curveball usage.

Chicago has a solid 30.6% YRFI rate, but they also have the eighth-highest strikeout rate in the first inning (24.2%), which could play right into Bibee's hands.

