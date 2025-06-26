2 Best MLB NRFI Bets on Thursday 6/26/25

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under each MLB game.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

Miami Marlins at San Francisco Giants

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

A pair of pitchers who began the season in the bullpen have shown enough to give us faith in a NRFI for this Miami Marlins-San Francisco Giants matchup. This game also has one of the day's lowest totals (7.5) as pitching will be further aided by temperatures in the 60s and a pitcher-friendly Oracle Park.

Giants right-hander Hayden Birdsong has recorded a 3.58 xERA across 52 2/3 innings, and since transitioning to the rotation, he's logged six scoreless first innings. This doesn't appear to be a fluke, either, as Birdsong has posted a 3.17 xFIP, 31.5% strikeout rate, and 5.6% walk rate the first time through the order as a starter. The Marlins rank 27th in YRFI rate (24.4%), so the young right-hander has a great chance of extending his streak of clean first innings.

Miami's Janson Junk has been mostly utilized as a long reliever but has put together a promising 2.81 SIERA, 22.9% strikeout rate, 1.8% walk rate, and 45.7% ground-ball rate through 6 appearances and 27 2/3 innings. He pitched a scoreless first inning in his first 2025 start, and this isn't a bad spot to repeat that success versus a San Francisco lineup that's 17th in YRFI rate (27.5%). While the recent addition of Rafael Devers makes this a more potent Giants offense, San Francisco is 28th in first-inning xwOBA (.297), so his addition probably pushes them up to a neutral matchup at best.

On a slate that's still showing high temperatures in a lot of areas, this game stands out as an ideal NRFI option.

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Thursday's lone night game between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets will have roughly 12 mph winds blowing in at run-suppressing Citi Field, and starting pitchers Grant Holmes and Griffin Canning have been solid this season, making this an appealing NRFI target.

The Mets' Canning has had some rocky first innings lately, but he's still produced a scoreless opening frame in 11 of 15 starts. This is supported by a 3.56 xFIP, 23.7% strikeout rate, and 51.7% ground-ball rate the first time through the order. This isn't a daunting matchup against a Braves team that's been a middle-of-the-pack offense in the first inning, ranking 15th in YRFI rate (30.4%) and 19th in first-inning runs per game (0.43).

Holmes has been even more effective to begin games, pitching a scoreless first inning in 13 of his 15 starts. He's been especially lethal the first time through the order, too, rocking a 2.79 xFIP, 31.9% K rate, and 50.6% ground-ball rate. While the Mets have some encouraging offensive metrics in the first inning, it's amounted to ranking just 19th in YRFI rate (27.2%) and 16th in first-inning runs per game (0.47).

Particularly at these odds, this looks like a great buying opportunity for a NRFI on Thursday.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any sport or event taking place on June 26th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which MLB bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.