2 Best MLB NRFI Bets on Monday 7/7/25

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under each MLB game.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Jul 7 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

A pair of excellent starting pitchers make it easy to recommend a NRFI wager in this Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee Brewers matchup.

The Dodgers continue to be one of the most formidable lineups in the league, but they're actually just 27th in first-inning wRC+ (71) and first-inning xwOBA (.271) since the start of June. That's great news for Freddy Peralta, who has been fantastic to begin games as is, converting a NRFI in 15 of 18 starts. This is backed by the right-hander performing well the first time through the order, posting a 3.60 xFIP, 27.8% strikeout rate, and 4.9% walk rate.

The Brewers rank 27th in YRFI rate (23.3%), so it isn't hard to get behind a scoreless first inning from Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Yamamoto hasn't given up an earned run in 14 of 17 starts, and he has even better numbers than Peralta the first time through the order, flashing a 2.95 xFIP, 29.4% strikeout rate, and 49.5% ground-ball rate.

This game has one of Monday's lowest over/unders (7.5), as well, further pointing to a low-scoring environment.

Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Jul 8 12:11am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Although the Houston Astros' bats have performed better in the first inning lately, they're still 29th in YRFI rate (22.2%) and 26th in first-inning runs per game (0.36). The Cleveland Guardians have been even more vulnerable to getting blanked in the opening inning, ranking last in both YRFI rate (21.6%) and first-inning runs per game (0.31).

With that in mind, this should be a good opportunity for Tanner Bibee and Colton Gordon to log a pair of zeros to begin this matchup.

Gordon has recorded a NRFI in seven of nine starts, and his 4.37 ERA should be due for positive regression considering his 3.74 xERA and 3.77 SIERA. Cleveland's active roster also has the third-worst wRC+ (72) and ISO (.105) versus left-handed pitching as Jose Ramirez is likely being the only serious threat for Gordon in the first inning.

Meanwhile, Bibee has pitched a scoreless first inning in 12 of his 17 outings, and he has easily his best numbers the first time through the order, showing a 3.35 xFIP, 27.5% K rate, and 7.2% BB rate.

Like our previous entry, a 7.5-run total should also give us confidence that this will be a matchup with little scoring.

