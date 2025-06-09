2 Best MLB NRFI Bets on Monday 6/9/25

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under each MLB game.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Jun 9 11:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Both of these offenses have been mediocre in the first inning, with the Boston Red Sox owning a 28.4% YRFI rate and the Tampa Bay Rays coming in at 26.2%. Fenway Park tends to help hitters, but runs could be harder to come by on Monday night due to temperatures in the low 60s and 10 MPH winds blowing in.

Tampa will have right-hander Shane Baz on the mound, and despite lackluster results, he's given up first-inning runs just once in a dozen starts. He's demonstrated reverse splits this season, posting a 3.49 xFIP, 27.4% K rate, and 7.1% BB rate versus left-handed batters, and that should aid him against a Boston lineup that should open with three lefties.

Red Sox righty Brayan Bello is admittedly tougher to trust. He's struggled against lefties his whole career, and three of the first four Tampa batters he'll likely face are expected to bat left-handed. However, his 53.1% ground-ball rate means we have to worry far less about a solo shot sinking this bet. He's logged a scoreless first inning in six of his nine starts this year, including three straight.

With the market pricing this is a toss-up, there's enough evidence to find value in backing a NRFI.

Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Jun 9 11:46pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Toronto Blue Jays and St. Louis Cardinals have struggled to generate runs in the opening frame this season, as Toronto is averaging the fourth-fewest first-inning runs per game (0.34) while St. Louis is averaging the second-fewest (0.32). The Blue Jays have one of the league's worst YRFI rates (23.1%), and the Cardinals are in the bottom half, too (27.7%). These two offenses should already have us feeling pretty good about a NRFI.

Both starting pitchers should help the cause, as well.

Toronto righty Jose Berrios might not have the most exciting overall numbers, but his 30.8% strikeout rate the first time through the order should grab our attention. And while Berrios can sometimes struggle with home runs, the Cardinals are less likely to punish him due to owning the second-worst ISO (0.95) in the first inning.

While the Cardinals' Andre Pallante is also putting up modest numbers, he still generates grounders at a high clip, and his GB rate jumps up to a dazzling 71.6% the first time through the order. This has contributed to him letting up first-inning runs just twice in 12 starts this year.

With a pair of offenses that tend to start slowly combined with starting pitchers who are at their best early, we should see zeros to open this matchup.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which MLB bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.