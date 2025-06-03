Rays vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 3

Odds updated as of 7:13 a.m.

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Texas Rangers.

Rays vs Rangers Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (30-29) vs. Texas Rangers (29-31)

Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Tuesday, June 3, 2025 Time: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and RSN

Rays vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-142) | TEX: (+120)

TB: (-142) | TEX: (+120) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+152) | TEX: +1.5 (-184)

TB: -1.5 (+152) | TEX: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rays vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 4-4, 2.33 ERA vs Tyler Mahle (Rangers) - 5-2, 1.64 ERA

The Rays will give the nod to Drew Rasmussen (4-4) versus the Rangers and Tyler Mahle (5-2). Rasmussen's team is 6-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Rasmussen's team has been victorious in 57.1% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-3. The Rangers have a 7-5-0 record against the spread in Mahle's starts. The Rangers have a 1-3 record in Mahle's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rays vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (54%)

Rays vs Rangers Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Texas is a +120 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are +1.5 on the spread (-184 to cover), and Tampa Bay is +152 to cover the runline.

Rays vs Rangers Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Rays-Rangers on June 3, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Rays vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Rays have won in 17, or 56.7%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Tampa Bay has come away with a win six times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in 22 of their 58 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rays are 30-28-0 against the spread in their 58 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rangers have gone 9-20 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 31% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Texas has a 1-10 record (winning only 9.1% of its games).

The Rangers have played in 60 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-40-1).

The Rangers have a 32-28-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.3% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .505, fueled by 26 extra-base hits. He has a .262 batting average and an on-base percentage of .291.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 74th, his on-base percentage ranks 138th, and he is 24th in slugging.

Yandy Diaz is batting .237 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 14 walks. He's slugging .397 with an on-base percentage of .281.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 120th in batting average, 153rd in on-base percentage and 107th in slugging percentage.

Jonathan Aranda has 56 hits and an OBP of .406 to go with a slugging percentage of .509.

Brandon Lowe is batting .242 with a .295 OBP and 31 RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford is leading the Rangers with 44 hits. He's batting .237 and slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 120th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 99th and he is 56th in slugging.

Josh Smith leads his team with a .346 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .275 while slugging .415.

Including all qualifying players, he is 46th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging percentage.

Josh Jung has a .436 slugging percentage, which leads the Rangers.

Marcus Semien is hitting .201 with two doubles, four home runs and 25 walks.

Rays vs Rangers Head to Head

4/6/2025: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/5/2025: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/4/2025: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/7/2024: 13-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

13-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/6/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/5/2024: 3-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/3/2024: 4-1 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-1 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/2/2024: 5-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/1/2024: 9-3 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-3 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/4/2023: 7-1 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

