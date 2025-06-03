Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 3

Will Seiya Suzuki or Kyle Tucker go yard on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 3, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals

Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 55 games (has homered in 21.8% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 55 games (has homered in 21.8% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 59 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 59 games (has homered in 20.3% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 59 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 59 games (has homered in 20.3% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 59 games (has homered in 25.4% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 59 games (has homered in 25.4% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games) Josh Bell (Nationals): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 36 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 36 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Jose Tena (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 37 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 37 games Robert Hassell III (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 55 games

Houston Astros at Pittsburgh Pirates

Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 52 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 52 games (has homered in 21.2% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Alexander Canario (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Victor Caratini (Astros): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 55 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 55 games (has homered in 1.8% of games) Jake Meyers (Astros): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Adam Frazier (Pirates): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 48 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants

Heliot Ramos (Giants): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 59 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 59 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 57 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 57 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) LaMonte Wade (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 49 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 49 games (has homered in 2% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 49 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 49 games (has homered in 2% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Elias Diaz (Padres): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Tyler Wade (Padres): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 28 games Luis Arraez (Padres): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds

Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 14% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 58 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 58 games (has homered in 19% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 61 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 61 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Will Benson (Reds): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 55 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 55 games (has homered in 1.8% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Isaac Collins (Brewers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Santiago Espinal (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 51 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 51 games Jake Fraley (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Austin Hays (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +210 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 58 games (has homered in 36.2% of games)

+210 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 58 games (has homered in 36.2% of games) Pete Alonso (Mets): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 60 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 60 games (has homered in 20% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 59 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 59 games (has homered in 20.3% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 46 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 46 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 56 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 56 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 49 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 49 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 43 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 43 games (has homered in 20.9% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 51 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 51 games (has homered in 2% of games) Starling Marte (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Luisangel Acuna (Mets): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 42 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 42 games Luis Torrens (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +186 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 58 games (has homered in 29.3% of games)

+186 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 58 games (has homered in 29.3% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 49 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 49 games (has homered in 22.4% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 48 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 48 games (has homered in 22.9% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 48 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 48 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Jhonkensy Noel (Guardians): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 52 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 52 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games) David Fry (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Will Wilson (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games DJ LeMahieu (Yankees): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Jorbit Vivas (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Austin Hedges (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +235 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 58 games (has homered in 32.8% of games)

+235 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 58 games (has homered in 32.8% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 57 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 57 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 45 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 45 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Rowdy Tellez (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 47 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 47 games (has homered in 17% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 49 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 49 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) Heston Kjerstad (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Leody Taveras (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Ben Williamson (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Dylan Carlson (Orioles): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Ramón Urías (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 49 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 49 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Dylan Moore (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox

Mike Trout (Angels): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 33 games (has homered in 24.2% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 33 games (has homered in 24.2% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 58 games (has homered in 25.9% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 58 games (has homered in 25.9% of games) Rafael Devers (Red Sox): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 62 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 62 games (has homered in 17.7% of games) Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+460 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Zach Neto (Angels): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 52 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 52 games (has homered in 25% of games) Rob Refsnyder (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 49 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 49 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Kristian Campbell (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Scott Kingery (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Luis Rengifo (Angels): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 54 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 54 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Yoan Moncada (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 58 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 58 games (has homered in 19% of games) Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays

Brandon Lowe (Rays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 50 games (has homered in 22% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 50 games (has homered in 22% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Junior Caminero (Rays): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 55 games (has homered in 21.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 55 games (has homered in 21.8% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games) Josh Lowe (Rays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Jake Burger (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Kameron Misner (Rays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Jose Caballero (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Sam Haggerty (Rangers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Jake Mangum (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Danny Jansen (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Atlanta Braves

Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 57 games (has homered in 22.8% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 57 games (has homered in 22.8% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Ronald Acuna (Braves): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 59 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 59 games (has homered in 20.3% of games) Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Alex Verdugo (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 35 games Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 46 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 46 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals

Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 14% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +460 to hit a HR

+460 to hit a HR Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 55 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 55 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Drew Waters (Royals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays