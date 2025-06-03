MLB
Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 3
Will Seiya Suzuki or Kyle Tucker go yard on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 3, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 55 games (has homered in 21.8% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 59 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 59 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)
- James Wood (Nationals): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 59 games (has homered in 25.4% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)
- Josh Bell (Nationals): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 36 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)
- Luis Garcia (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Matt Shaw (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Jose Tena (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 37 games
- Robert Hassell III (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Daylen Lile (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 55 games
Houston Astros at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 52 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Alexander Canario (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Henry Davis (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Victor Caratini (Astros): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Cam Smith (Astros): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 55 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)
- Jake Meyers (Astros): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Adam Frazier (Pirates): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 48 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)
San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 59 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)
- Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 57 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Manny Machado (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Wilmer Flores (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- LaMonte Wade (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 49 games (has homered in 2% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 49 games (has homered in 2% of games)
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Elias Diaz (Padres): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)
- Tyler Wade (Padres): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games
- Luis Arraez (Padres): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)
Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds
- Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 58 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 61 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Will Benson (Reds): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- TJ Friedl (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Gavin Lux (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 55 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Isaac Collins (Brewers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)
- Santiago Espinal (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 51 games
- Jake Fraley (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Austin Hays (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +210 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 58 games (has homered in 36.2% of games)
- Pete Alonso (Mets): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 60 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 59 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Juan Soto (Mets): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 46 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 56 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 49 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 43 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 51 games (has homered in 2% of games)
- Starling Marte (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Luisangel Acuna (Mets): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 42 games
- Luis Torrens (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +186 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 58 games (has homered in 29.3% of games)
- Ben Rice (Yankees): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 49 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 48 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 48 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Jhonkensy Noel (Guardians): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 52 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)
- Carlos Santana (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- David Fry (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Angel Martinez (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Will Wilson (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- DJ LeMahieu (Yankees): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Jorbit Vivas (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Austin Hedges (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +235 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 58 games (has homered in 32.8% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 57 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 45 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Rowdy Tellez (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 47 games (has homered in 17% of games)
- Colton Cowser (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 49 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)
- Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Heston Kjerstad (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Leody Taveras (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Ben Williamson (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)
- Coby Mayo (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Dylan Carlson (Orioles): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)
- Ramón Urías (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 49 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)
- Dylan Moore (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox
- Mike Trout (Angels): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 33 games (has homered in 24.2% of games)
- Taylor Ward (Angels): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 58 games (has homered in 25.9% of games)
- Rafael Devers (Red Sox): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 62 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)
- Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
- Zach Neto (Angels): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 52 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Rob Refsnyder (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 49 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Kristian Campbell (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Scott Kingery (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Luis Rengifo (Angels): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 54 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Yoan Moncada (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 58 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays
- Brandon Lowe (Rays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 50 games (has homered in 22% of games)
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 55 games (has homered in 21.8% of games)
- Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Josh Lowe (Rays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Jake Burger (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Kameron Misner (Rays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Josh Smith (Rangers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Jonah Heim (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)
- Jose Caballero (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)
- Sam Haggerty (Rangers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Jake Mangum (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Danny Jansen (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
Arizona Diamondbacks at Atlanta Braves
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 57 games (has homered in 22.8% of games)
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Ronald Acuna (Braves): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 59 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)
- Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Drake Baldwin (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Alex Verdugo (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 46 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals
- Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Jac Caglianone (Royals): +460 to hit a HR
- Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Michael Massey (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 55 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- Jonathan India (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)
- Drew Waters (Royals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)
Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +260 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 59 games (has homered in 30.5% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Jonatan Clase (Blue Jays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Ali Sanchez (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Weston Wilson (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Alan Roden (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 23 games (has homered in 30.4% of games)
- Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Johan Rojas (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Michael Stefanic (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)