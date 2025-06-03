Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 3

Will Paul Skenes strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Cade Horton record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 3, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals

Cade Horton (Cubs): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 4 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances Trevor Williams (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -164, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara (Marlins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Houston Astros at Pittsburgh Pirates

Paul Skenes (Pirates): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 6.4 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances Lance McCullers (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants

Landen Roupp (Giants): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

Tylor Megill (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 6.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -164, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees

Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 4.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances Carlos Rodon (Yankees): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 7.5 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners

George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -116, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -116, Under -110) | 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -174, Under +130) | 2025 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox

Yusei Kikuchi (Angels): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 4.8 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances Brayan Bello (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -174, Under +136) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays

Drew Rasmussen (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 4.4 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances Tyler Mahle (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider (Braves): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 5 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals

Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 3.8 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances Michael Lorenzen (Royals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays