MLB
Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 3
Will Paul Skenes strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Cade Horton record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 3, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals
- Cade Horton (Cubs): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
- Trevor Williams (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -164, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins
- Sandy Alcantara (Marlins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
Houston Astros at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Paul Skenes (Pirates): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
- Lance McCullers (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants
- Landen Roupp (Giants): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Tylor Megill (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
- Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -164, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees
- Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
- Carlos Rodon (Yankees): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 7.5 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners
- George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -116, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -174, Under +130) | 2025 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox
- Yusei Kikuchi (Angels): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
- Brayan Bello (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -174, Under +136) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays
- Drew Rasmussen (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
- Tyler Mahle (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
Arizona Diamondbacks at Atlanta Braves
- Spencer Strider (Braves): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals
- Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
- Michael Lorenzen (Royals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays
- Bowden Francis (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
- Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances