Braves vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 3

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Atlanta Braves (27-31) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (28-31)

Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Tuesday, June 3, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and ARID

Braves vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-146) | ARI: (+124)

ATL: (-146) | ARI: (+124) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+140) | ARI: +1.5 (-170)

ATL: -1.5 (+140) | ARI: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Braves vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider (Braves) - 0-3, 4.50 ERA vs Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 3-7, 5.53 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (0-3, 4.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Zac Gallen (3-7, 5.53 ERA). Strider's team has not covered in any of his three starts with a spread this season. Strider's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Diamondbacks have gone 4-8-0 against the spread when Gallen starts. The Diamondbacks are 2-3 in Gallen's five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (53.7%)

Braves vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Braves, Arizona is the underdog at +124, and Atlanta is -146 playing at home.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are at +1.5 on the runline against the Braves. The Diamondbacks are -170 to cover the spread, and the Braves are +140.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The over/under for Braves-Diamondbacks on June 3 is 8.5. The over is -124, and the under is +102.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Braves have won in 23, or 54.8%, of the 42 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Atlanta has been victorious 14 times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 20 of their 57 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 57 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 26-31-0 against the spread.

The Diamondbacks have won 40% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (8-12).

Arizona has a record of 4-2 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer (66.7%).

The Diamondbacks have played in 58 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-28-3).

The Diamondbacks have put together a 26-32-0 record ATS this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with 54 hits and an OBP of .427 this season. He has a .284 batting average and a slugging percentage of .474.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 30th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.

Ozuna hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Matt Olson has 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 31 walks. He's batting .239 and slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 115th, his on-base percentage 71st, and his slugging percentage 53rd.

Olson has picked up a hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .286 with three doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Ozzie Albies has 53 hits this season and has a slash line of .235/.304/.350.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta with a slugging percentage of .445, fueled by 20 extra-base hits.

Riley has safely hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads the Diamondbacks with 61 hits. He's batting .254 and slugging .550 with an on-base percentage of .327.

He ranks 85th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Geraldo Perdomo leads his team with a .382 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .283 while slugging .434.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 33rd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Josh Naylor has accumulated a slugging percentage of .464, a team-high for the Diamondbacks.

Eugenio Suarez has 11 doubles, 16 home runs and 19 walks while batting .231.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

4/27/2025: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/26/2025: 8-7 ATL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-7 ATL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/25/2025: 8-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/11/2024: 1-0 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/10/2024: 7-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/9/2024: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/8/2024: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/7/2024: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/6/2024: 9-8 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

9-8 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/5/2024: 6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

