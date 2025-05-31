2 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Yankees at Dodgers on Saturday 5/31/25

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which ones stand out today as the New York Yankees take on the Los Angeles Dodgers?

This star-studded rematch of the World Series moves to Day 2 after a high-scoring Dodgers win on Friday where Shohei Ohtani homered twice. Can two lower-profile starters hold off the bats on Saturday?

We're going to run through my favorites in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds. You can also check out FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections if you want a glimpse at projected strikeouts, home runs, and more.

Now, let's dig into the best bets for this game.

Betting Picks for Yankees at Dodgers

The Yanks are in a good position to even this series.

Will Warren has a tall task in front of him, but he's proving to be a reliable option to handle it. The right-hander's 3.13 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) and 30.3% strikeout rate are sensational entering this matchup with the Dodgers.

Meanwhile, L.A.'s weak point in their rotation has been Landon Knack. They've lost each of his last three starts, which isn't much of a surprise given a 5.35 xERA that is rooted in an absurdly high 52.5% hard-contact rate. Knack's also outperformed a 9.2% swinging-strike rate in the K column.

By SIERA, these are two top-five bullpens this month. That led to the Dodgers' early lead carrying throughout last night's contest. A similar fate could await the Yankees, who might not be getting the love they should with this pitching edge because it's a similar one that Max Fried flamed out of on Friday.

It's absurd Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani aren't bad bets south of +200 in the homer market, but there's a better one.

Every year, it feels like the Yankees get a surprise contribution from a journeyman, and Trent Grisham has provided that this season. The lefty has smashed opposite-handed pitching for a 1.042 OPS, team-best .374 ISO, 35.8% hard-hit rate, and team-best 50.8% flyball rate across 112 plate appearances (PAs). The "team-best" qualifier is pretty insane with the reigning AL MVP operating at peak capacity.

Conditions favor Grisham's chances for another homer in this series. Knack has coughed up 1.84 HR/9 to this stage, and Dodger Stadium is MLB's second-friendliest park for round-trippers.

FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections expect 0.40 median homers from Grisham on Saturday. If correct, that implies closer to +203 odds for a bomb.

