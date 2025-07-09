2 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Mets at Orioles on Wednesday 7/9/25

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which ones stand out today as the New York Mets take on the Baltimore Orioles?

We're going to run through my favorites in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds. You can also check out FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections if you want a glimpse at projected strikeouts, home runs, and more.

Now, let's dig into the best bets for this game.

Betting Picks for Mets at Orioles

There are some potential weather concerns with Wednesday's showdown between the Mets and Orioles, so make sure to keep tabs on any updates before the game begins at 7:05 p.m. ET.

On the season, Juan Soto has 52 RBIs, which is good enough for the third-most on the Mets up to this point. However, over the last 30 days, Soto is sporting the best wOBA (.477), best wRC+ (217), and third-best ISO (.367) in baseball while earning the most RBIs (21) among New York's batters during that span.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Juan Soto -105 View more odds in Sportsbook

Tomoyuki Sugano is slated to make his 18th start of the campaign for the Orioles on Wednesday, and the 35-year-old hurler from the NPB (Nippon Professional Baseball) league is ranking in the fifth percentile in xERA (5.78), second percentile in xBA (.301), third percentile in strikeout rate (14.4%), and seventh percentile in barrel rate (12.0%). Along with Sugano giving up a .343 wOBA and 2.23 HR/9 to left-handed hitters, Soto is sporting an elite .397 wOBA, 162 wRC+, and .270 ISO versus righties this season.

While Soto is sometimes risky in the player props market due to his 100th percentile walk rate (17.9%), that could be somewhat mitigated in this matchup with Sugano residing in the 93rd percentile in walk rate (4.8%).

Soto is someone who could be in store for a notable performance against Sugano, but the Mets' entire lineup should have no issues producing runs while Sugano is on the bump. Sugano has surrendered three-plus earned runs in seven of his last nine starts, including six-plus earned runs allowed in each of his last two outings.

In addition to Sugano's recent woes on the bump, New York should have the pitching advantage in this matchup, as David Peterson is slated to make his 18th start of the year. While Peterson has coughed up three-plus earned runs in four of his last six starts and is in the 35th percentile in xERA (4.19), he keeps the ball on the ground often with his 57.0% groundball rate and 0.62 HR/9.

First 5 Innings Result First 5 Innings Result New York Mets -114 View more odds in Sportsbook

On top of that, Baltimore is registering the third-worst wOBA (.277), fourth-worst wRC+ (76), worst ISO (.100), and sixth-highest strikeout rate (25.1%) versus southpaws this season. Given the Mets' pristine matchup against Sugano and the Orioles' struggles against left-handed pitching, New York has a decent shot to secure a lead through five innings.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost for 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any MLB game happening July 9th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.