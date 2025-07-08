2 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Dodgers at Brewers on Tuesday 7/8/25

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which ones stand out today as the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Milwaukee Brewers?

We're going to run through my favorites in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds. You can also check out FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections if you want a glimpse at projected strikeouts, home runs, and more.

Now, let's dig into the best bets for this game.

Betting Picks for Dodgers at Brewers

Jackson Chourio is in a superb spot today against Clayton Kershaw.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Jackson Chourio +110 View more odds in Sportsbook

Kershaw is mostly running on fumes this season, registering a 4.45 SIERA and a lowly 17.5% strikeout rate. Right-handed hitters have gotten to him for a 40.2% hard-hit rate and 1.35 home runs per nine innings.

Chourio is slaughtering lefties this season to the tune of a .432 wOBA and 39.0% hard-hit rate. Kershaw is a great matchup for him, and once Kershaw is out of the game, Chourio can have success versus a Dodgers bullpen that is 28th in xFIP over the last 30 days (4.46).

Opposite of Kershaw tonight is rookie phenom Jacob Misiorowski. I already laid out Kershaw's meh numbers, and while Misiorowski has certainly dazzled with his electric stuff, there are reasons to back the Dodgers' offense against him, which puts me on this bet.

First 5 Innings Total Runs Los Angeles Dodgers Jul 8 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Misiorowski can definitely miss bats -- as evidenced by his 12.1% swinging-strike rate and 28.0% K rate -- but he also owns a 13.3% walk rate and 45.5% fly-ball rate. He's issued multiple walks in three of his four outings, and free passes have been a big issue for him at every stop of his minor league career. LA's offense can exploit that as they boast the second-highest walk rate (9.5%).

Facing one of the game's elite offenses, Misiorowski should run into some trouble today, and when you couple that with Milwaukee's offense being in a smash spot, I am bullish on these lineups producing at least five runs in the first five frames.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.