2 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Dodgers at Brewers Game 2

Betting Picks for Dodgers at Brewers NLCS Game 2

The Dodgers took Game 1 of the NLCS by a score of 2-1 thanks to a triumphant performance by Blake Snell. He allowed just one hit and zero runs through eight frames. The pitching could be just as elite tonight, so I like this game to total under 7.5 runs.

Freddy Peralta will toe the rubber for Milwaukee. He finished the regular season with a 2.70 ERA, 3.85 xFIP, 3.68 SIERA, and a 28.2% strikeout rate. He was nails at home, sporting a 1.77 ERA, 3.58 xFIP, and a 29.5% strikeout rate in the split. Though he did cough up five earned runs across two starts in the NLDS, his superior outing in that series came at home, and he's showing a 36.6% strikeout rate this postseason. Peralta's primed to keep the Dodgers' offense at bay, and he's not the only ace in this matchup.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will get the ball for Los Angeles. He ended the year with a 2.49 ERA, 2.73 xERA, 3.05 xFIP, and a 29.4% strikeout rate. He was even more dominant on the road, posting a 2.13 ERA and 2.93 xFIP at visiting venues. Milwaukee's offense is starting to run cold. The Brewers have scored just seven total runs across their last four games. This date with Yamamoto is not an easy spot for the Brew Crew to get back on track, and it doesn't help that LA's pen is well-rested after Snell got them through eight frames last night.

Game 2's shaping up to be another low-scoring affair.

Milwaukee needs an elite showing from Peralta in Game 2. I think he'll deliver at least six strikeouts.

As mentioned, Peralta held a 28.2% K% in the regular season and a 29.5% K% at home. He exceeded 5.5 Ks in 69.7% of total starts, including 70.6% of his starts at home.

Peralta's fanned 15 total batters across 9.2 frames this postseason, and this matchup against the Dodgers might not be as limiting as one would expect. Los Angeles posted an 18.4 K% at home this season, but that spiked to a 22.1 K% on the road. The Dodgers are also up to a 22.8 K% since the start of the NLDS.

The Brewers called on six pitchers last night, so Peralta should have a long leash tonight. You can get Freddy Peralta 7+ Strikeouts at +162 odds.

