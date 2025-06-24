2 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Braves at Mets on Tuesday 6/24/25

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which ones stand out today as the Atlanta Braves take on the New York Mets?

We're going to run through my favorites in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds. You can also check out FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections if you want a glimpse at projected strikeouts, home runs, and more.

Now, let's dig into the best bets for this game.

Betting Picks for Braves at Mets

The Braves and Mets will play their second of a four-game series on Tuesday. Monday's clash featured a 3-2 final in favor of Atlanta. Game 2 could be in line for another low total with the under hitting.

Starting with the Braves, Spencer Strider is making his eighth start and carries a 3.89 ERA, 3.33 SIERA, and 3.65 xFIP. While New York's ninth-lowest strikeout percentage (K%) could slow Strider's 10.95 K/9, the Mets have the 15th-fewest runs above average against four-seam fastballs and the 8th-lowest mark when facing sliders. That makes up Strider's top two pitches, which tout 54.8% and 36.1% usage rates. After allowing only one earned run with a 0.75 ERA over his last two outings, expect another strong appearance from Strider.

Frankie Montas looks like the far more susceptible starter with a 5.55 ERA over his previous five starts. Plus, his SIERA is below-average at 4.38 paired with a 4.71 xERA. How will Montas still do his part in contributing to the under?

First off, the Braves have posted the 9th-fewest runs per game along with the 12th-lowest batting average. The lineup has failed to go over three runs in three of the past four, as well. Montas' pitch usage is where most of my confidence comes from, for he leans on a four seamer (33.0%) and sinker (19.3%). Atlanta has the 11th-fewest runs above average against four-seam fastballs and the 15th-fewest runs above average against sinkers.

Montas is also aided by New York's bullpen sitting in the top eight for ERA and SIERA this season. The Braves' bullpen is among the top half for the lowest ERAs and SIERAs, too. Look for quality pitching to lead the way in Tuesday's clash.

Among player props for this contest, it's difficult to ignore Ronald Acuna Jr.. Since returning from a knee injury, Acuna hasn't blinked with a .396/.500/.713 slash line through 28 games. He's batting a blistering .500 over the last four games, recording 8 hits in 16 at-bats. After reaching at least two hits in four consecutive games, I'm riding this hot streak until the wheels fall off.

I'd also like to get some exposure to the Braves batting order against Montas. He's shown some cracks in the armor of recent, and his pitch usage won't be an advantage against Acuna. In fact, Atlanta's star is batting .423 against four seamers and .526 when facing sinkers. Even his third and fourth-most used pitches are in danger with Acuna hitting .375 against cutters and .500 when seeing splitters.

With Montas in the 13th percentile of hard-hit percentage allowed, throwing heat probably won't go well with Acuna on pace to finish in the 90th percentile or better in barrel rate, hard-hit percentage, average exit velocity, and bat speed.

There's a reason Acuna touts -150 odds to total two bases and +240 odds to hit a home run tonight.

