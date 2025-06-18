How to Bet on Kylian Mbappe in the FIFA Club World Cup
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is here, with matches taking place at venues across the U.S. as 32 teams compete for the championship title.
La Liga's Real Madrid is one of the favorites to win the 2025 FIFA World Cup, led by 2024-25 European Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe.
As one of the top players at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, there's no shortage of Kylian Mbappe odds to consider betting with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All odds below as of June 18th, 2025.
How to Bet Kylian Mbappe
To bet on Kylian Mbappe, first sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Then, navigate to the Soccer tab to sift through all of the Kylian Mbappe-related odds, or search "Mbappe" in the Sportsbook search tool.
Kylian Mbappe Club World Cup Odds
These are the most common bets you can place on Real Madrid games, but check out FanDuel Sportsbook on game day for all options and odds.
- First goalscorer
- To score or assist
- Anytime goalscorer
- To score 2 or more goals
- Anytime assist
- To score a hat-trick
Kylian Mbappe FIFA Club World Cup Bets
On top of Kylian Mbappe odds, you can bet Real Madrid Club World Cup futures with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid Top Goalscorer Odds
Kylian Mbappe has -185 odds to be Real Madrid's top goalscorer at the FIFA Club World Cup.
Real Madrid Team Top Goalscorer
Odds
|Kylian Mbappe
|-185
|Vinicius Junior
|+350
|Jude Bellingham
|+900
|Rodrygo
|+1200
|Brahim Diaz
|+1400
|Arda Guler
|+3500
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|+4500
Kylian Mbappe Club World Cup Top Goalscorer Odds
Kylian Mbappe has +650 odds to be the Club World Cup's top goalscorer.
Top Goalscorer 2025
Odds
|Erling Haaland
|+600
|Jamal Musiala
|+600
|Kylian Mbappe
|+650
|Kingsley Coman
|+650
|Michael Olise
|+1600
|Harry Kane
|+1600
|Lautaro Martinez
|+1800
Real Madrid's +220 odds to reach the Finals also ranks second.
Real Madrid Club World Cup Group H Odds
- Real Madrid has -440 odds to win Group H.
- Real Madrid has -1900 to qualify out of Group H.
Of course, this is just a taste of all the Kylian Mbappe betting odds offered on FanDuel. Check out the soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook for a full menu of odds.
Download our free printable bracket, schedule, and betting odds for the 2025 Club World Cup.
Looking for more soccer betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the soccer odds.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.