How to Bet on Kylian Mbappe in the FIFA Club World Cup

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is here, with matches taking place at venues across the U.S. as 32 teams compete for the championship title.

La Liga's Real Madrid is one of the favorites to win the 2025 FIFA World Cup, led by 2024-25 European Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe.

As one of the top players at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, there's no shortage of Kylian Mbappe odds to consider betting with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All odds below as of June 18th, 2025.

How to Bet Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe Club World Cup Odds

These are the most common bets you can place on Real Madrid games

First goalscorer

To score or assist

Anytime goalscorer

To score 2 or more goals

Anytime assist

To score a hat-trick

Kylian Mbappe FIFA Club World Cup Bets

On top of Kylian Mbappe odds, you can bet Real Madrid Club World Cup futures with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid Top Goalscorer Odds

Kylian Mbappe has -185 odds to be Real Madrid's top goalscorer at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Real Madrid Team Top Goalscorer Odds Kylian Mbappe -185 Vinicius Junior +350 Jude Bellingham +900 Rodrygo +1200 Brahim Diaz +1400 Arda Guler +3500 Trent Alexander-Arnold +4500 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kylian Mbappe Club World Cup Top Goalscorer Odds

Kylian Mbappe has +650 odds to be the Club World Cup's top goalscorer.

Top Goalscorer 2025 Odds Erling Haaland +600 Jamal Musiala +600 Kylian Mbappe +650 Kingsley Coman +650 Michael Olise +1600 Harry Kane +1600 Lautaro Martinez +1800 View Full Table ChevronDown

Real Madrid's +220 odds to reach the Finals also ranks second.

Real Madrid Club World Cup Group H Odds

Real Madrid has -440 odds to win Group H .

. Real Madrid has -1900 to qualify out of Group H.

Of course, this is just a taste of all the Kylian Mbappe betting odds offered on FanDuel. Check out the soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook for a full menu of odds.

