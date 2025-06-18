3 Best MLB NRFI Bets on Wednesday 6/18/25

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

Arizona Diamondbacks at Toronto Blue Jays

Despite generally poor results from left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, this Arizona Diamondbacks-Toronto Blue Jays matchup could be a viable NRFI option. The veteran southpaw comes in with a 6.27 ERA over 11 starts, and he's been plagued by the long ball (1.61 HR/9). However, Rodriguez's underlying numbers continue to point to better days ahead.

Beneath those results, E-Rod has a very reasonable 3.86 xERA that's backed by a 7.3% barrel rate (65th percentile) and 34.3% hard-hit rate (84th percentile). Combine that with a solid 23.3% strikeout rate and 7.4% walk rate, and he looks like someone due for a substantial course correction. After all, the lefty has posted a 4.18 ERA and 1.13 HR/9 across his career.

Further, Toronto ranks just 24th in YRFI rate and 25th in first-inning runs per game (0.38). Even amidst his struggles, Rodriguez has recorded a NRFI in 7 of 11 starts.

Another left-hander, Eric Lauer, will take the mound for the Blue Jays, and he's put together a sparkling 2.37 ERA over 30 1/3 innings as a starter and long reliever. While that ERA probably won't hold up over the long haul due to an unsustainable .189 BABIP, his 3.26 xERA is encouraging. Across his three starts, he's logged a NRFI in two of them.

Lauer's matchup against Arizona might not be as daunting as it initially appears, too. The Diamondbacks have been one of the league's better teams in YRFI rate (33.3%), but they're just 19th in first-inning xwOBA (.333) and 18th in first-inning xSLG (.440). Their active roster has been below average versus lefties this season (95 wRC+), as well.

Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers

Targeting a NRFI with Patrick Corbin involved would've seemed crazy at the start of the season -- but here we are.

While Corbin will still cough up his share of dingers (1.36 HR/9), he carries a respectable 4.02 xERA and is even in the 77th percentile for hard-hit rate (36.1%). Also, for our purposes, he's allowed first-inning runs in only 2 of 12 starts.

This is a plus matchup for Corbin against a Kansas City Royals team that's in the bottom half in YRFI rate (27.4%) and first-inning runs per game (0.41). The Royals' active roster also ranks 27th in wRC+ (73) versus lefties.

If Corbin can do his half of the job, then fellow left-hander Kris Bubic should be able to carry this the rest of the way. The Kansas City ace has allowed just one first-inning run all season, which is backed by a 28.2% K rate the first time through the order and 30.8% clip in the first inning. Overall, Bubic boasts a 2.99 xERA this season.

Bubic's matchup against the Texas Rangers checks out, too, as Texas is tied for 25th in YRFI rate (24.7%) and is 26th in wRC+ versus LHP (77).

Houston Astros at Athletics

This game's total has crept up to 9.5 with temperatures in the 90s expected at Sutter Health Park, but we could still see a scoreless opening frame.

While Athletics right-hander Luis Severino hasn't exactly been lights out in 2025, he gets one of the league's best matchups for a NRFI. The Houston Astros rank 30th in YRFI rate (20.6%), 29th in first-inning runs per game (0.33), and 29th in first-inning wRC+ (73). Although Severino has allowed a first-inning run in back-to-back starts, he's given up runs in just 4 of 15 first innings overall this season.

Severino doesn't have a ton of metrics that leap off the page, but he's done well to suppress home runs with a 4.7% barrel rate (89th percentile), which is something we always like to see for a NRFI.

Meanwhile, the hot conditions won't be much of a worry for Houston lefty Framber Valdez due to his elite 58.1% ground-ball rate, and he's also flashing a 26.7% K rate and 3.09 SIERA. Valdez was inconsistent to open games earlier in the year, but he's now settled down and logged a NRFI in six of his last seven starts. As for the matchup, while the A's have a solid 32.0% YRFI rate, they're only 23rd in first-inning xwOBA (.323), so they could be due for regression.

In all, despite a hitter-friendly environment, Severino and Valdez ought to be able to keep these offenses at bay early on.

