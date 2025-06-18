3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 6/18/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Jacob Misiorowski's major league debut for the Milwaukee Brewers was special. He tossed a no-hitter through five innings and topped out at 102.2 mph before exiting the game with cramping in his right calf and quad.

The rookie is still dealing with his ailment and now draws the tough task of facing a noisy Chicago Cubs offense. He could incur a tad of damage after a pristine debut, and Pete Crow-Armstrong may be the reason why.

PCA is scorching right-handers to the tune of a .302 BA, .297 ISO, 160 wRC+, and 47.4% fly-ball rate this season. He's totaled 58 RBIs (tied for sixth-most in MLB) through 72 games.

Crow-Armstrong has notched at least one RBI in 44.4% of games -- up from the 40.0% implied probability on these +150 odds. He's projected to bat cleanup tonight, and that spot in the order has afforded him 15 RBIs through 14 games.

The New York Yankees were expected to pounce on a vulnerable Kyle Hendricks and the Los Angeles Angels last night. They ended up scoring zero runs for a second straight game and are at risk of getting swept by the Halos on Wednesday.

But with Jack Kochanowicz taking the bump for LA, we can look for New York's offense to wake up. Kochanowicz comes in with a 5.53 ERA, 4.90 SIERA, 15.8% strikeout rate, and allows 1.63 home runs per nine innings.

The right-hander surrenders a .307 BA, .530 SLG, and a billowing 2.32 home runs per nine innings to left-handed hitters. Is that Trent Grisham's cue?

The lefty Grisham sports a .270 BA and .277 ISO -- good for a .547 SLG -- versus righties. He also manages just a 19.0% strikeout rate, along with a 52.3% fly-ball rate and 158 wRC+, in this split.

On a night where the Yanks as a whole are due to explode and Grisham draws a friendly matchup, I'll bite on these +145 RBI odds. Our MLB projections forecast Grisham to tally a slate-leading 0.85 RBIs in this one.

Tarik Skubal vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates has masterclass pitching performance written all over it.

The Pirates are one of the worst offenses in baseball, particularly against lefties. Their active roster is producing a .210 BA (29th), .268 wOBA (29th), .322 SLG (29th), and a putrid 65 wRC+ (30th) versus southpaws. On top of that, they are striking out at a whopping 26.3% rate against this handedness -- the second-highest mark in MLB.

Skubal's got a 1.99 ERA, 2.34 xFIP, 2.30 SIERA, and a league-leading 32.7% strikeout rate to his name.

He's been especially nasty at home, pitching to a 1.72 ERA, 2.16 xFIP, and 35.8% strikeout rate at Comerica Park. Skubal has gone for 11-plus strikeouts (!!!) in four of his last five home outings.

Tonight marks his first match against the Pirates in over a year, and there's no telling how he could fare at home in what is pretty firmly his friendliest matchup of the season thus far. I don't want to be left out on his K prop in this one, and it seems we are getting friendly +114 odds on the over.

