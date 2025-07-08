2 Best FIFA Club World Cup Bets and Player Props for Chelsea vs. Fluminense

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is into the semifinals. With each match comes plentiful betting options.

When looking at the soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for Chelsea versus Fluminense?

FIFA Club World Cup Betting Picks for Chelsea vs. Fluminense

Things are breaking Chelsea's way in this tournament. They keep getting results and can get to the final without beating another true top team. Meanwhile, PSG, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Dortmund are cannibalizing each other on the other side of the bracket.

I'm bullish on Fluminense's chances to hang tough and at least force penalties versus the Blues.

Fluminense haven't been beaten so far at the CWC and have conceded just three goals over five matches -- with two of those coming versus Ulsan in a match were Ulsan put just three shots on target. In the knockout rounds, Fluminense have bested Al-Hilal (2-1) and Inter (2-0). While Inter were out of whack all tourney, Al-Hilal had just taken down Manchester City prior to falling versus Fluminense.

With a stout defense and facing a Chelsea side that hasn't had a very difficult path to the semis, Fluminense to win or draw at +115 is my favorite way to bet this match.

Pedro Neto has been a key cog in Chelsea's attack thus far in the CWC, and I like him to put a shot on target against Fluminense.

Neto has started both of Chelsea's knockout matches and has logged at least 86 minutes in each. Palmeiras kept him quiet last time out, but he fired two shots on target against Benfica in the Round of 16. He also started twice in group play and placed at least one shot on target in each of those matches.

Fluminense have been solid defensively, but they typically lose the possession battle with Fluminense holding 33%, 32% and 43% possession the past three matches. Chelsea will likely dominate possession in this match, which should lead to Neto spending a lot of time in attacking positions.

