2 Best Defensive Player Prop Bets for Super Bowl LIX

A smorgasbord of NFL player prop odds are available for Super Bowl LIX. This isn't exclusive to just skill-position players either as FanDuel Sportsbook offers various defensive player prop odds for Sunday's clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

This market includes players to record a sack, total tackles and assists, players to record an interception, a defensive player anytime touchdown scorer, and the list goes on.

Looking at Super Bowl LIX from a defensive perspective, let's check out our top defensive player prop bets between the Chiefs and Eagles.

Defensive Player Prop Picks for Super Bowl LIX

Player To Record a Sack

Sack props are my favorite market among the defensive lines. Both offensive lines have some concerns in the interior, and each defense has an elite pass-rushing defensive tackle.

Starting with the Eagles defense, this defensive line is led by Jalen Carter. Pro Football Focus has awarded Carter with pass rushing grades surpassing 70.0 in all three playoff games. He's also recorded two sacks and 15 pressures during that span, which included 8 pressures in the NFC title game.

The Chiefs' left guard Joe Thuney -- who has earned All-Pro honors in three consecutive seasons -- moved to left tackle late in the regular season and has answered the bell by not allowing one pressure in the postseason. However, this also led to Mike Caliendo filling in left guard. Caliendo has a 43.6 pass blocking grade, which ranks 102nd out of guards at PFF. Right guard Trey Smith ranks 45th with a 67.0 pass blocking grade, and he's struggled in the playoff with 29.6 and 50.7 grades.

This interior offensive line is far from impenetrable. Considering Carter's ability to generate pressure, I like his chances of recording a sack. Despite eight pressures in his last game, he failed to bring the quarterback down. Eventually a sack will come with this kind of consistent pressure

Carter has been battling an illness this week, causing a little worry for this pick, but he was a full participant at Thursday's practice.

One of the big themes of Super Bowl 59 will likely be defensive tackle play. Chris Jones joins Carter as one of the league's best interior rushers, but Jones has been doing this far longer with more experience under his belt.

Philadelphia's center Cam Jurgens played only 38% of snaps in the NFC Championship Game due to a back injury, and guard Landon Dickerson played for 55% of the snaps from a knee setback. Both players have been full participants are practice, but being beat up for a matchup against Jones is far from favorable.

Dickerson has posted pass blocking grades under 50.0 in two of three playoff games, and Jurgens logged dreadful 28.1 and 29.6 pass blocking grades of his previous two. Even right guard Mekhi Becton has been shaky most of the season, posting pass blocking grades under 50.0 in two of the three postseason contests.

Just like Carter, Jones is facing in an offensive line that can be got. Jones has only one sack in the playoffs, but he's also logged seven pressures over two games. Kansas City's defensive star comes fresh off an excellent 91.9 pass rushing grade, as well.

Look for the interior pass rushes to shine on Sunday, potentially leading to some sacks.

