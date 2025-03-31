2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for UConn vs. USC

The women's college basketball tournament is heating up, and there are plenty of ways to get in on the action at FanDuel Sportsbook. With two regional finales taking place tonight, we have several potential betting options given the quality of teams remaining.

At 9pm ET, 2 seed UConn takes on 1 seed USC for the right to represent Spokane 4 in the semifinals.

As of Monday afternoon, the line is UConn -15.5 and the over/under is set at 137.5 total points.

Here are my favorite bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball betting odds for UConn vs. USC.

Betting Picks for UConn vs. USC

2 seed UConn -- the current favorite in FanDuel's national championship odds -- is favored by 15.5 points against 1 seed USC. The Trojans beat UConn in Storrs earlier this season, but that was with JuJu Watkins scoring 25 points. Watkins has since suffered a torn ACL -- hence tonight's lopsided spread.

Still, covering 15.5 hasn't been much issue for the Huskies over the latter half of the year. UConn hasn't lost since February 6th, during which they've outscored their opponents by 35.2 points per game. All 13 wins have come by 19 or more points.

Granted, UConn hasn't exactly played a gauntlet of a schedule in that stretch, but they've proven more than capable of blowing out even the best teams in the country. They beat South Carolina by 29 and just blasted Oklahoma by 23.

Without JuJu, it's just hard to see USC competing against a UConn side that is playing so well right now. The Trojans did just beat Kansas State without their star sophomore, so this is still a quality team. But they only managed 67 points and a 43.1% effective Field Goal Percentage (eFG%).

UConn leads the country in Bart Torvik's adjusted defensive efficiency, so this is going to be an even tougher matchup for a Trojans offense that is still trying to reinvent itself. The Huskies are first nationally in adjusted offense, too, further stacking the deck against USC.

With UConn playing at a different level than anyone in the country, this is another friendly spot to back the Huskies against the spread.

Whether USC keeps it close or UConn blows them out of the gym, Huskies forward Sarah Strong is positioned well for a big night.

The standout freshman has averaged 15.9 points and 8.5 rebounds this season, but we've seen UConn turn her way consistently as the second option next to Paige Bueckers. In seven games versus top-30 teams on Bart Torvik, Strong has averaged 15 points and 10.3 rebounds. She's notched a double-double in four of those seven, including UConn's first meeting with USC and their most recent win over Oklahoma.

I can buy into her recording a double-double against a USC team that has struggled on the glass at times. They're just 30th in offensive rebound rate and 50th in defensive rebound. In five games against top-10 teams, they have a negative rebound differential.

We've seen Sarah Strong flash real double-double upside when awarded a healthy minute load -- something we should expect tonight with a trip to the national semifinals on the line. Strong's played at least 30 minutes in their last two tournament games. In 14 games Strong has gotten up 30 minutes, she's averaging 16.1 points and 9.6 rebounds.

With more minutes on the way and in a good matchup, I want to buy into Sarah Strong to record a double-double at +115 odds. This is the kind of prop that could play well into a Same Game Parlay regardless of which side of the spread you're on.

