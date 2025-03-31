2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for TCU vs. Texas

Tonight, we'll find out which two teams will join UCLA and South Carolina in the national semifinals of the women's college basketball tournament.

The final night of the Round of 8 will tip off with a matchup between TCU and Texas at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Can the Horned Frogs pull off the upset en route to Tampa Bay, or will the favored Longhorns hold strong?

Here are my favorite bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball betting odds for TCU vs. Texas.

Betting Picks for TCU vs. Texas

TCU entered the Round of 16 as 6.5-point underdogs and left with a nine-point victory over Notre Dame. They pulled off the upset despite turning the ball over three times as much as the Irish. It's in part a testament to their second-ranked adjusted offense, one that features four super seniors with ample tournament experience.

Though a trip to the national semifinals might be hard to come by against Texas, this 7.5-point spread is wide enough for me to get on board with the Horned Frogs tonight.

On Saturday, Texas was on upset alert after entering the fourth quarter all tied up with Tennessee. They prevailed with an eight-point win, but it took the Volunteers shooting a harsh 5-for-26 (19.2%) from distance and 4-for-10 from the charity stripe to get there.

Texas has posted a 34-3 record this season, but history suggests they'll have trouble covering this spread. They have played 10 games against teams that rank in the top 14 of BartTorvik's power ratings (TCU ranks 8th). In this split, Texas went 3-7 and kept every single victory within seven points.

Texas and TCU are both skilled at defending the arc, with each ranking in the top 12 of three-point volume allowed. However, the Horned Frogs' offense carries a much higher three-point rate (90th percentile) than the Longhorns (dead-last).

Texas' nails three-point D could spell trouble for a TCU offense that relies on such shots, though if anyone can get it done, it's Madison Conner (45.5% 3P%).

Torvik sees this game ending in just a five-point Texas victory.

Hailey Van Lith came to play in the Round of 16, tallying 26 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists -- good for 39 PRA.

She's been averaging 31.3 PRA this tournament and has outdone 28.5 PRA in four out of six games since the Big 12 tournament. Can she manage similar success against Texas?

After putting the LSU season behind her, HVL has been dominant against the best teams in the country. She's played games against Notre Dame, NC State, and South Carolina this season. Here's a look at her PRA output in those contests: 29, 31, 32, and 39 PRA.

On the season, she's cleared 28.5 PRA at a 59.5% rate -- up from the 54.1% implied probability on these -118 odds. The value is there, and I like that she has a decent ceiling in all three of these stat categories.

